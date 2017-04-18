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Discontinued

VisaPure AdvancedHome Facial Device

SC5371/10

1 award

Reveal visibly pure, refined and revitalized skin

Helps to reduce the appearance of enlarged pores after just one treatment.

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With precision cleansing for the nose area

Reveal visibly pure, refined and revitalized skin

  • Tailored DualMotion Technology

  • Deep-pore, precision & massage

  • 3 heads,pouch,storage palette

  • 2 intensity settings

Step 1: Deep pore cleansing

Step 1: Deep pore cleansing

The deep pore brush helps to reduce the appearance of pores. Immediate results shown in 9 out of 10 of women.

Step 2: Precision cleansing

Step 2: Precision cleansing

The precision brush is uniquely designed to reach and cleanse the hard to reach areas such as around the nose. It also has a customized program, with more intense rotations and a shorter treatment time dedicated to cleanse the nose area for pure and refined skin.

Step 3: Revitalizing Massage

Step 3: Revitalizing Massage

Using the Revitalizing Massage head with its Customized DualMotion programme, you will increase the blood circulation and bring life into your skin. This brings out its natural radiance, leaving it looking revitalized and with a healthy glow.

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