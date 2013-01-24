Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
ZH
1

VisaPure Advanced

Home Facial Device

SC5371/10
Find support for this product
2 Awards
  • Reveal visibly pure, refined and revitalized skin Reveal visibly pure, refined and revitalized skin Reveal visibly pure, refined and revitalized skin
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    VisaPure Advanced Home Facial Device

    SC5371/10
    Find support for this product

    Reveal visibly pure, refined and revitalized skin

    Helps to reduce the appearance of enlarged pores after just one treatment. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD1,738.00
    Find similar products

    VisaPure Advanced Home Facial Device

    Reveal visibly pure, refined and revitalized skin

    Helps to reduce the appearance of enlarged pores after just one treatment. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all facial-cleansing

      Reveal visibly pure, refined and revitalized skin

      With precision cleansing for the nose area

      • Tailored DualMotion Technology
      • Deep-pore, precision & massage
      • 3 heads,pouch,storage palette
      • 2 intensity settings
      Step 1: Deep pore cleansing

      Step 1: Deep pore cleansing

      The deep pore brush helps to reduce the appearance of pores. Immediate results shown in 9 out of 10 of women.

      Step 2: Precision cleansing

      Step 2: Precision cleansing

      The precision brush is uniquely designed to reach and cleanse the hard to reach areas such as around the nose. It also has a customized program, with more intense rotations and a shorter treatment time dedicated to cleanse the nose area for pure and refined skin.

      Step 3: Revitalizing Massage

      Step 3: Revitalizing Massage

      Using the Revitalizing Massage head with its Customized DualMotion programme, you will increase the blood circulation and bring life into your skin. This brings out its natural radiance, leaving it looking revitalized and with a healthy glow.

      Customized DualMotion with Intelligent Head Recognition

      Customized DualMotion with Intelligent Head Recognition

      VisaPure Advanced is equipped with Customized DualMotion technology. Each head that comes with VisaPure will have specified levels of rotation and vibration. Both the handle and the new attachments are equipped with an innovative NFC tag that enables the advanced Intelligent Head Recognition. This means that the handle immediately recognizes the specific head once put on. In this way, you can enjoy dedicated programs of Customized DualMotion technology for different skincare benefits.

      Unique bristle composition for deep pore cleansing

      Unique bristle composition for deep pore cleansing

      The deep pore brush comes with a unique combination of bristles of thicker and thinner bristles. The thin bristles reach the pores and cleanse them well, while the thicker bristles swipe away the dirt. The brush consists of 20,000 bristles smaller than the size of your pores, for a superior cleanse. An easy way to a clean and healthy looking skin without impurities.

      Increases the absorption of your favorite skincare products

      Increases the absorption of your favorite skincare products

      Cleansing with VisaPure means that you remove more make up residue , dead skin cells and dullness. Thanks to the deep cleansing effect, your favorite skincare products such as creams, serums and essences are better absorbed by the skin.

      It feels like 750 gentle finger taps per minute

      It feels like 750 gentle finger taps per minute

      Thanks to the elegant and functional design of the head with its five small balls, it feels like 750 gentle finger tapping movements per minute. The Revitalizing Massage program lasts 3 minutes, and you can enjoy a facial massage several times a week.

      Developed with Japanese massage experts

      Developed with Japanese massage experts

      The Revitalizing massage head has been developed with experts in Japanese facial massage. The dedicated program of DualMotion is inspired by worldwide renowned massage techniques. The massage technique called Petrissage is known worldwide to deliver a deep level massage that stimulates blood circulation and relax the muscles, revealing ultimately radiant and revitalized skin.

      The heads are easy to clean with warm water and soap

      The heads are easy to clean with warm water and soap

      The heads are easy to clean. Simply clean them in the sink with warm water and soap.

      Perfectly designed for optimal hygiene

      Perfectly designed for optimal hygiene

      The silky soft bristle material of all our VisaPure brush heads is a specially chosen, delicate nylon. This helps to ensure the brush heads are super easy to clean and keep fresh.

      Technical Specifications

      • Benefits

        Revitalizing Massage
        Feels like 750 fingertips tapping your skin per minute
        Skin cleansing
        Helps to reduce the appearance of pores in 9 out of 10 of women
        Gentle
        As gentle on your skin as manual cleansing
        Exfoliating
        Removes more dead skin cells than manual cleansing
        Absorption
        Improves the absorption of your skin care product

      • Application areas

        Face and neck
        • Cheeks
        • Chest
        • Chin
        • Fronthead
        • Neck
        • Nose

      • Technical specifications

        Two-way rotation
        Yes
        Customized DualMotion
        Yes

      • Luxurious storage palette

        Store & dry hygienically
        Easily store and dry the heads

      • Ease of use

        Waterproof
        Can be used in the shower
        Battery indicator
        Icon indicates battery life
        Easy in your skincare routine
        Can be used with topicals
        Easy to clean heads
        Clean with water and soap
        LED indicators
        Intensity setting, battery low

      • Items included

        Stand
        Charging and storing stand
        Storage palette
        Yes
        Travel pouch
        Yes
        Brush heads
        • Deep Pore brush head
        • Precision brush head
        Heads included
        Revitalizing Massage
        Power adapter
        100 - 240 V adapter

      • Power

        Voltage
        100-240 V
        Power system
        Rechargeable battery
        Charging time
        6 hours

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories
        * Suggested retail price

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Discover

            MyPhilips

            Register for exclusive benefits

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.