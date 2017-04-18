Discontinued
SC5371/10
Reveal visibly pure, refined and revitalized skin
Helps to reduce the appearance of enlarged pores after just one treatment.
Tailored DualMotion Technology
Deep-pore, precision & massage
3 heads,pouch,storage palette
2 intensity settings
The deep pore brush helps to reduce the appearance of pores. Immediate results shown in 9 out of 10 of women.
The precision brush is uniquely designed to reach and cleanse the hard to reach areas such as around the nose. It also has a customized program, with more intense rotations and a shorter treatment time dedicated to cleanse the nose area for pure and refined skin.
Using the Revitalizing Massage head with its Customized DualMotion programme, you will increase the blood circulation and bring life into your skin. This brings out its natural radiance, leaving it looking revitalized and with a healthy glow.
Awards