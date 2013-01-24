Anti-pollution cleansing brush
Up to 100% pollution removal erases the traces of the city on your face. Removes even the tiniest pollution particles that hand cleansing alone cannot.
Anti-pollution cleansing brush
With its unique combination of bristles, carbon infused sponge, the brush is able to remove even the smallest pollution particles, to provide a superior cleanse, while being just as gentle.
Charcoal is well known for its excellent absorbent and purifying properties. The charcoal in our brush is natural and comes from carbonated bamboo wood.
Pollution particles may be tiny but they're a big problem for skin. Clinical tests show that our Anti-Pollution brush successfully removes pollution particles, even PM2.5 and PM10; the tiniest that exist.
Cleansing with VisaPure means that you remove more make up residue and dull and dead skin cells. Thanks to the deep cleansing effect, your favorite skincare products such as creams, serums and essences are better absorbed by the skin.
Simply click on or click off the brush head. Easy to fit, our brush heads are compatible across all Visapure models.
All VisaPure brushes have unique 5-in-1 bristle technology. Each bristle is polished twice and has silky soft ends ensure a smooth glide. VisaPure bristles are extra long for absolute skin comfort. To ensure efficacy, VisaPure bristles are smaller than your pores and dense brush reach more pores in one treatment to give a soft, luxurious feel whilst cleansing. The bristle material is specially selected to be water resistant.
The silky soft bristle material of all our VisaPure brush heads is a specially chosen, delicate nylon. This helps to ensure the brush heads are super easy to clean and keep fresh.
For best results, replace the brush every 3 months. The brush is easy to replace by simply pulling off the brush from the device.
