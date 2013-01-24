Home
VisaPure Essential

Anti-pollution cleansing brush

SC5999/00
1 Awards
    Anti-pollution cleansing brush

    Up to 100% pollution removal erases the traces of the city on your face. Removes even the tiniest pollution particles that hand cleansing alone cannot. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: HKD258.00

      Anti-pollution cleansing brush

      Tough on pollution, gentle on skin

      • For skin exposed to pollution
      • For daily use
      • Replace every 3 months
      • Easy to replace
      Removes make up & dirt up to 11x better than hands

      Removes make up & dirt up to 11x better than hands

      With its unique combination of bristles, carbon infused sponge, the brush is able to remove even the smallest pollution particles, to provide a superior cleanse, while being just as gentle.

      Charcoal infused sponge draws out pollution from the skin

      Charcoal infused sponge draws out pollution from the skin

      Charcoal is well known for its excellent absorbent and purifying properties. The charcoal in our brush is natural and comes from carbonated bamboo wood.

      Pollution particles drawn out and removed from skin

      Pollution particles drawn out and removed from skin

      Pollution particles may be tiny but they're a big problem for skin. Clinical tests show that our Anti-Pollution brush successfully removes pollution particles, even PM2.5 and PM10; the tiniest that exist.

      Increases the absorption of your favorite skincare products

      Increases the absorption of your favorite skincare products

      Cleansing with VisaPure means that you remove more make up residue and dull and dead skin cells. Thanks to the deep cleansing effect, your favorite skincare products such as creams, serums and essences are better absorbed by the skin.

      Click-on brush head; easy to put on and take off

      Click-on brush head; easy to put on and take off

      Simply click on or click off the brush head. Easy to fit, our brush heads are compatible across all Visapure models.

      5-in-1 Bristle technology of VisaPure brush heads

      5-in-1 Bristle technology of VisaPure brush heads

      All VisaPure brushes have unique 5-in-1 bristle technology. Each bristle is polished twice and has silky soft ends ensure a smooth glide. VisaPure bristles are extra long for absolute skin comfort. To ensure efficacy, VisaPure bristles are smaller than your pores and dense brush reach more pores in one treatment to give a soft, luxurious feel whilst cleansing. The bristle material is specially selected to be water resistant.

      Perfectly designed for optimal hygiene

      Perfectly designed for optimal hygiene

      The silky soft bristle material of all our VisaPure brush heads is a specially chosen, delicate nylon. This helps to ensure the brush heads are super easy to clean and keep fresh.

      Replace every 3 months

      For best results, replace the brush every 3 months. The brush is easy to replace by simply pulling off the brush from the device.

      Technical Specifications

      • Benefits

        For skin exposed to pollution
        Yes

      • Ease of use

        Recommended replacement
        Every 3 months
        Easy to clean
        Yes
        Use with cleansing product
        Yes

      • Compatibility

        Use with all VisaPure models
        Yes

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

