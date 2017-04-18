Search terms

VisaPure Advanced

Precision Brush

SC6017/00
  Precision brush head
    VisaPure Advanced Precision Brush

    SC6017/00
      Precision brush head

      For clean and soft skin

      • For precision cleansing
      • For daily use
      • Replace every 3 months
      • Easy to replace
      Increases the absorption of your favorite skincare products

      Cleansing with VisaPure means that you remove more make up residue and dull and dead skin cells. Thanks to the deep cleansing effect, your favorite skincare products such as creams, serums and essences are better absorbed by the skin.

      Perfectly designed for optimal hygiene

      The silky soft bristle material of all our VisaPure brush heads is a specially chosen, delicate nylon. This helps to ensure the brush heads are super easy to clean and keep fresh.

      Designed to cleanse enlarged pores around the nose and chin

      This brush has been specifically designed to cleanse enlarged pores around the nose and chin area. Because of its smaller shape, the precision brush removes impurities around the nose that other brush heads might miss.

      Intelligent precision brush head with NFC tag

      The intelligent precision cleansing brush head includes an NFC tag. Thanks to this, the brush has dedicated precision skin program with optimized settings for cleansing the hard-to-reach areas, such as around the nose.

      Customized settings only when used with VisaPure Advanced

      New customized program for A-zone (nose and chin area), only when used with VisaPure Advanced.

      Unique composition of face cleansing brush bristles

      All VisaPure brushes have unique 5-in-1 bristle technology. Each bristle is polished twice and silky soft ends ensure a smooth glide. VisaPure bristles are extra long for absolute skin comfort. To ensure efficacy, VisaPure bristles are up to 3x smaller than your pores and dense brush reach more pores in one treatment to give a soft, luxurious feel whilst cleansing. The bristle material is specially selected to be water resistant.

      Easy click-on brush head

      Easy to fit and compatible with all VisaPure models. Customized program only with VisaPure Advanced.

      Replace every 3 months

      For best results, replace the brush every 3 months. The brush is easy to replace by simply pulling off the brush from the device.

      Technical Specifications

      • Compatibility

        Use with VisaPure Advanced
        Yes

      • Benefits

        Type of skin
        For all skin types
        Size and shape
        Small size and shape, perfect to easily reach the small areas around the nose.

      • Intelligent brush head

        Brush head with NFC tag
        Yes

      • Ease of use

        Easy to clean
        Yes
        Waterproof
        Can be used in the shower
        Use with cleansing product
        Yes
        Replacement
        Easy click-on brush head
        Recommended replacement
        Every 3 months

