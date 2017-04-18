Cleansing with VisaPure means that you remove more make up residue and dull and dead skin cells. Thanks to the deep cleansing effect, your favorite skincare products such as creams, serums and essences are better absorbed by the skin.
The silky soft bristle material of all our VisaPure brush heads is a specially chosen, delicate nylon. This helps to ensure the brush heads are super easy to clean and keep fresh.
This brush has been specifically designed to cleanse enlarged pores around the nose and chin area. Because of its smaller shape, the precision brush removes impurities around the nose that other brush heads might miss.
The intelligent precision cleansing brush head includes an NFC tag. Thanks to this, the brush has dedicated precision skin program with optimized settings for cleansing the hard-to-reach areas, such as around the nose.
New customized program for A-zone (nose and chin area), only when used with VisaPure Advanced.
All VisaPure brushes have unique 5-in-1 bristle technology. Each bristle is polished twice and silky soft ends ensure a smooth glide. VisaPure bristles are extra long for absolute skin comfort. To ensure efficacy, VisaPure bristles are up to 3x smaller than your pores and dense brush reach more pores in one treatment to give a soft, luxurious feel whilst cleansing. The bristle material is specially selected to be water resistant.
Easy to fit and compatible with all VisaPure models. Customized program only with VisaPure Advanced.
For best results, replace the brush every 3 months. The brush is easy to replace by simply pulling off the brush from the device.
Compatibility
Benefits
Intelligent brush head
Ease of use