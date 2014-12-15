Search terms

VisaCare

Replacement tip

SC6890/02
    For use only with Philips VisaCare microdermabrasion: used in the comfort of your home, the combined exfoliation and vacuum massage gently stimulate your skin’s natural renewal processes and address the first signs of aging. See all benefits

    Replacement Tip Sensitive

    • Sensitive

    Microdermabrasion tip for mild treatment

    Recommended to use for women new to microdermabrasion treatments, or for women with sensitive skin or in periods when the skin is more sensitive due to seasonal or hormonal changes. Developed with dermatologists, safe for home use. When using a new tip, always start again with a limited number of passes; allowing your skin to get used to iets more intense treatment.*

    Easy click-on tip

    Easy to fit and compatible with Philips SC6220 and SC6240.

    Replace every 6 months

    For optimal results, it is recommended te replace the microdermabrasion tip every six months.

    Technical Specifications

    • Benefits

      Type of skin
      For sensitive skin

    • Ease of use

      Cleaning
      • Wash under fresh water
      • with soap and brush
      Compatible with
      • Philips SC6220
      • Philips SC6240
      Recommended replacement
      Every 6 months
      Replacement
      Easy click-on tip

