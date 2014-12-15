Search terms

Replacement tip

SC6891/02
    For use only with Philips VisaCare microdermabrasion: used in the comfort of your home, the combined exfoliation and vacuum massage gently stimulate your skin’s natural renewal processes and address the first signs of aging. See all benefits

    Replacement Tip Normal

    • Normal

    Technical Specifications

    • Ease of use

      Cleaning
      • Wash under fresh water
      • with soap and brush
      Compatible with
      • Philips SC6220
      • Philips SC6240
      Replacement
      Easy click-on tip
      Recommended replacement
      Every 6 months

    • Benefits

      Type of skin
      For all skin types

        • compared to a tip used twice a week for six months.

