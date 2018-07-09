Search terms

VisaCare

Replacement tip

SC6895/02
  • Replacement Tip for VisaCare Skin Brightener Replacement Tip for VisaCare Skin Brightener Replacement Tip for VisaCare Skin Brightener
    VisaCare Replacement tip

    SC6895/02

    Replacement Tip for VisaCare Skin Brightener

    Easy click on replacement tip for VisaCare Skin Brightener. Fade your dark spots for brighter and more even-toned skin with VisaCare Skin Brightener based on DualAction Air Lift & Skin Polishing technology. See all benefits

    Replacement Tip for VisaCare Skin Brightener

    Easy click on replacement tip for VisaCare Skin Brightener. Fade your dark spots for brighter and more even-toned skin with VisaCare Skin Brightener based on DualAction Air Lift & Skin Polishing technology. See all benefits

    • Skin Brightener
    • For all skin types

    Technical Specifications

    • Ease of use

      Cleaning
      Wash under fresh water
      Compatible with
      • Philips SC6220
      • Philips SC6240
      • Philips SC6250
      Replacement
      Easy click-on tip
      Recommended replacement
      Every 2 months

