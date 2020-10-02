Search terms

    Philips Avent ultra air pacifier

    SCF080

    A light, breathable pacifier

    Soothe your baby with a pacifier that lets its skin breathe. The Philips Avent ultra air collection has extra large holes to keep skin dry. Its lightweight shield is designed for maximum air flow. Available in various colors and designs.

    Philips Avent ultra air pacifier

    A light, breathable pacifier

    Extra-large air holes let your baby's skin breathe

    • Lets your baby’s skin breathe
    • 0-6m
    • Orthodontic & BPA-Free
    • 2-pack
    Lets skin breathe

    Lets skin breathe

    Extra large air holes gently ventilate your baby's skin, keeping it soft and dry.

    Fashionable colors and designs

    Fashionable colors and designs

    The ultra air collection is always on-trend. Its bright and colorful designs let you and your baby have fun trying out the latest styles.

    The ideal texture for a feeling of comfort

    The ideal texture for a feeling of comfort

    Everything about the ultra air pacifier is designed to feel light and comfortable, including the silky nipple.

    Loved by babies worldwide*

    Loved by babies worldwide*

    When we asked moms how their little ones respond to our textured silicone nipples, on average 98% said that their baby accepts Philips Avent ultra soft and ultra air pacifiers.

    Respects the natural shape of palate, teeth and gums

    Respects the natural shape of palate, teeth and gums

    Look after your little one's oral development with a symmetrical nipple that respects the natural shape of their palate, teeth and gums.

    Sterilize and store in one handy case

    Sterilize and store in one handy case

    The ultra air travel case doubles as a sterilizer, so all you need to do is add some water and pop it in the microwave. Then rest easy that it's clean for the next use.

    Technical Specifications

    • Hygiene

      Can be sterilized
      Yes
      Dishwasher safe
      Yes
      Easy to clean
      Yes

    • Safety

      BPA-free
      Yes
      Safety ring handle
      Yes

    • Accessories included

      Sterilizer/carrying case
      Yes

    • What is included

      ultra air pacifier
      2  pcs

    • 2016-2017 US consumer tests show an average of 98% nipple acceptance of the textured Philips Avent nipple used in our 0-6m and 6-18m ultra air and ultra soft pacifiers.
    • For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use
    • No 1 global pacifier brand

