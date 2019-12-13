Search terms

    Our softest soother for your baby’s sensitive skin

    Take care of sensitive skin with the Philips Avent ultra soft pacifier. Our super soft* and flexible shield follows the curves of your baby's cheeks, leaving fewer skin marks and less skin irritation. See all benefits

      Our softest soother for your baby’s sensitive skin

      For fewer skinmarks and less skin irritation

      • ultra soft and flexible
      • Orthodontic & BPA-Free
      • 2-pack
      • 6-18m
      Soft, flexible shield

      Soft, flexible shield

      Baby's skin needs extra care. Our shield technology lets this soother follow the natural curves of your baby's face. Your little one will experience fewer skinmarks and less irritation on its cheeks.

      Rounded shield

      Rounded shield

      Our rounded shield minimizes pressure on baby's cheeks for extra gentleness to the skin.

      Nipple made of 100% food-grade silicone

      Nipple made of 100% food-grade silicone

      We choose consciously for silicone material for our ultra soft and ultra air nipples, since its a safe and inert material, widely used in medical applications, free of hazardous chemicals, endocrine active substances (e.g. BPA) and allergens.

      Natural oral development

      Natural oral development

      Our orthodontic, symmetrical soft silicone nipples are designed for natural oral development.

      Natural feel for baby

      Natural feel for baby

      Our textured silicone nipple is designed to mimic the feel of mom's breast.

      Sterilize in 3 minutes for convenient sterilization

      Sterilize in 3 minutes for convenient sterilization

      The travel case that comes with our ultra soft and ultra air pacifiers doubles as a sterilizer. All you need to do is add some water and pop it in the microwave. Then rest easy that it's clean for the next use.

      Designed and produced in the Netherlands

      Designed and produced in the Netherlands

      Our ultra soft and ultra air pacifiers are designed and produced in the Netherlands.

      Technical Specifications

      • Hygiene

        Can be sterilized
        Yes
        Dishwasher safe
        Yes
        Easy to clean
        Yes

      • Safety

        BPA-free
        Yes
        Safety ring handle
        Yes

      • Accessories included

        Sterilizer/carrying case
        Yes

      • What is included

        ultra soft pacifier
        2  pcs

          • 2016-2017 US consumer tests show an average of 98% teat acceptance of the textured Philips Avent teat used in our ultra air and ultra soft soothers.
          • *For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use.
          • 85% of moms surveyed perceive this pacifier feels softer than eight comparable models of other leading brands, independent research, USA, Feb 2017

