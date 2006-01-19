Discontinued
SCF314/02
Breast pump designed for comfort
Being stressed or in a hurry can make it more difficult to release your milk. So feeling comfortable and relaxed really helps. The Philips Avent SCF314/02 breast pump has been designed to increase your comfort when you are pumping.
Includes 2x 4oz bottle
Our gentle electric breast pump is so effective that it’s clinically proven to express similar amounts of milk as compared to a hospital grade electronic pump*
The unique active massage cushion is intended to help stimulate natural let-down
Make your life easier by expressing directly into any of our wide range of Philips Avent baby bottles and breast milk storage containers for the fridge or freezer
in every day use over a 10 day period in mothers who delivered preterm infants