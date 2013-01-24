Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
SCF314/02
    Breast pump designed for comfort

    Being stressed or in a hurry can make it more difficult to release your milk. So feeling comfortable and relaxed really helps. The Philips AVENT SCF314/02 breast pump has been designed to increase your comfort when you are pumping. See all benefits

      Breast pump designed for comfort

      Unique active massage cushion for optimum comfort

      • Includes 2x 4oz bottle
      Gentle with clinically proven results*

      Gentle with clinically proven results*

      Our gentle electric breast pump is so effective that it’s clinically proven to express similar amounts of milk as compared to a hospital grade electronic pump*

      Patented soft 5-petal massage cushion

      Patented soft 5-petal massage cushion

      The unique active massage cushion is intended to help stimulate natural let-down

      Remembers your personal rhythm

      Remembers your personal rhythm

      Only Philips AVENT's electric breast pumps have a unique memory feature that learns and continues your personal pumping rhythm for maximum comfort

      Unique system for easy milk storage

      Unique system for easy milk storage

      Make your life easier by expressing directly into any of our wide range of Philips AVENT baby bottles and breast milk storage containers for the fridge or freezer

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • Material

        BPA free*
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stages
        • Pregnancy
        • 0 - 6 months

      • Power

        Voltage
        100 - 240  V

      • What is included

        Bottle stand/funnel cover
        2  pcs
        Breast milk container (125 ml/ 4 oz)
        2  pcs
        Electronic Breast Pump
        1
        Extra soft Newborn Flow Nipple
        2  pcs
        Microfiber travel bag
        1  pcs
        Spare parts
        3  pcs
        Newborn nipple travel pack
        2  pcs
        Disposable breast pad
        2  pcs

            • * in every day use over a 10 day period in mothers who delivered preterm infants

