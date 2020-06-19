Comfortable pumping, wherever you go
Enjoy the gentle comfort of the Philips Avent portable manual breast pump. With Natural Motion Technology, inspired by baby’s own suckling action for a quick letdown. You can easily adjust rhythm and vacuum. Fits practically all nipples. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The innovative silicone flange - inspired by baby’s unique suckling action - stimulates the nipple to help start your milk flow, fast. For comfortable and effective expression.
One size fits all. Because we all come in different shapes and sizes, the silicone cushion gently flexes and adapts to fit your unique anatomy. Fits 99.98% of all nipple sizes* (up to 30mm).
The breast pump is small and lightweight, which means it is easy to store and transport, making pumping on-the-go simple and discreet.
A unique, portable manual breast pump – ideal for mothers who need to gently release their milk while away from home, or before breastfeeding.
Feel free to adjust the pumping rhythm and suction to suit your needs, comfort and milk flow.
Relax and sit comfortably while you express - thanks to our design that lets you sit upright, rather than having to lean forward.
Because there are only a few parts, our new pump is easy to set up and clean.
To feed using your expressed milk, simply attach the soft nipple to the bottle container. To store your milk for feeding later on, close the bottle using the sealing disc.
