Greater convenience for mealtime on the go
The Philips AVENT travel cutlery set SCF718/00 is a great solution for mums when they are out and about. The travel cutlery set comes with the Toddler 12m+ spoon and fork and a travel case to help keep the cutlery hygienic on the go.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Greater convenience for mealtime on the go
The Philips AVENT travel cutlery set SCF718/00 is a great solution for mums when they are out and about. The travel cutlery set comes with the Toddler 12m+ spoon and fork and a travel case to help keep the cutlery hygienic on the go.
Greater convenience for mealtime on the go
The Philips AVENT travel cutlery set SCF718/00 is a great solution for mums when they are out and about. The travel cutlery set comes with the Toddler 12m+ spoon and fork and a travel case to help keep the cutlery hygienic on the go.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Greater convenience for mealtime on the go
The Philips AVENT travel cutlery set SCF718/00 is a great solution for mums when they are out and about. The travel cutlery set comes with the Toddler 12m+ spoon and fork and a travel case to help keep the cutlery hygienic on the go.
Country of origin
What is included
Development stages