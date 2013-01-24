Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Toddler cutlery set and travel case 12m+

SCF718/00
    The Philips AVENT travel cutlery set SCF718/00 is a great solution for mums when they are out and about. The travel cutlery set comes with the Toddler 12m+ spoon and fork and a travel case to help keep the cutlery hygienic on the go.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD65.00
    Find similar products

    Keeps your cutlery hygiene on the go

    Easy-grip for little hands - ideal for self-feeding

    Non-slip handles - easy grip, rest on bowl without sliding

    Deep scoop spoon and fork

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      China
      Yes

    • What is included

      Cutlery case
      1  pcs
      12m+ cutlery set
      • 1 pc of fork
      • 1 pc of spoon

    • Development stages

      Stages
      12 months +

