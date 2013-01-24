- Steam, blend, defrost and reheat
- Healthy steaming
- Steam and blend in one jar
- Weaning advice and recipes
Nutritious baby meals made easy
Easily prepare nutritious, homemade baby meals with the Philips Avent 2-in-1 healthy baby food maker. First, steam fruit, vegetables, fish or meat and then, simply, lift and flip the jar over to blend, with no transfer of food required! See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Nutritious baby meals made easy
Easily prepare nutritious, homemade baby meals with the Philips Avent 2-in-1 healthy baby food maker. First, steam fruit, vegetables, fish or meat and then, simply, lift and flip the jar over to blend, with no transfer of food required! See all benefits
Steaming is a healthy way of cooking. Our unique technology lets the steam circulate upwards from the bottom, making sure all the ingredients are evenly cooked without boiling. Goodness, texture and the cooking liquids are retained for blending.
You'll find everything you need to make nutritious baby food in one single jar. Once your ingredients are steamed, all you have to do is lift the jar, flip it over and lock it in place, so you can blend to your desired consistency.
From very finely blended fruit and vegetables to combining ingredients of meat, fish and pulses and finally offering chunkier textures. Our 2-in-1 healthy baby food maker helps to prepare varied food for every step of the weaning and feeding journey.
Together with our paediatric nutritionist and child psychologist, we've created 12 age appropriate recipes and weaning advice to help you give your baby a healthy start in life and to set good, lifelong eating habits.
Download the app for advice on weaning your little one. Find nutritious and easy-to-prepare recipes that keep step with your baby as they're growing. Read step-by-step cooking guides, watch fun and informative videos and find many useful tips and tricks to help make weaning as smooth as possible.
Our 2-in-1 healthy baby food maker is designed with ease and practicality in mind. Settings are intuitive, it's easy to fill with water and it comprises of just a few parts, making it easy to clean and store.
This baby food maker takes up very little space in your kitchen, on the worktop or when stored away in a cupboard.
No need to wait or watch. A distinctive beep will tell you when the food is cooked to perfection. All you need to do is flip the jar, blend and serve or store for later use.
Country of origin
What is included
Technical specifications
Weight and dimensions
Development stages