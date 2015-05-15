Home
wireless portable speaker

SD700A/00
  Your all-in-one wireless portable speaker
    wireless portable speaker

    SD700A/00
      Your all-in-one wireless portable speaker

      • Blue
      • USB
      3W RMS total output power

      3W RMS total output power

      This system has 3W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

      Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

      Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

      Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wireless on this speaker easily.

      Audio-in for easy portable music playback

      Audio-in for easy portable music playback

      Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device to the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.

      Easy playback from USB/MicroSD Card

      Simply load the USB or MicroSD card with the desired content, plug it into your player - and never have to worry about running out of entertainment choices again.

      Built-in Digital FM radio

      Digital Radio is, on top of FM analog transmission, a new way of broadcasting radio via a network of terrestrial transmitters. It provides listeners with more choices and information delivered in clear, crackle-free sound quality. The technology allows the receiver to lock on to the strongest signal it can be find. With digital stations there are no frequencies to remember, and sets are tuned by station name, so there is no returning on the move.

      Stereo headphone jack for better personal music enjoyment

      Connect your own headphones with this Philips device for a more personal listening experience whenever you want it. You can enjoy your favorite music in great sound without disturbing others by connecting your headphones to this device.

      Technical Specifications

      • Left/Right speakers

        Speaker driver
        2 x 1.5" Full range
        Driver power range
        0-5W x 1
        Frequency range
        100Hz-20kHz

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        Aqua

      • Audio systems

        Output power in total
        3W RMS (maximum)
        Frequency range
        60Hz-20kHz
        Signal/Noise ratio
        > 70dB
        THD
        < 1%
        Input sensitivity
        600mV

      • Audio Playback

        Audio supported format
        MP3
        Playback Media
        • USB flash drive
        • MicroSD card
        Playback mode
        • Fast forward and backward
        • Next/previous track search
        • Play and Pause

      • Convenience

        Display type
        LED display

      • Connectivity

        Headphone out
        Yes
        Audio in (3.5mm)
        Yes

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner bands
        FM

      • Accessories

        USB cable
        for charging
        FM antenna
        Yes

      • Power

        Battery type
        Built-in lithium polymer
        Music playtime
        12  hr

