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  • Reset your shaver to new Reset your shaver to new Reset your shaver to new

    Shaver series 7000 Shaving heads

    SH70/61

    Reset your shaver to new

    Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. Compatible with the Series 7000 Shaver.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD420.00

    Shaver series 7000 Shaving heads

    Similar products

    See all Replacement heads

    Reset your shaver to new

    Change heads every 2 years for best results

    • GentlePrecisionPRO Blades
    • Fits S7000 (S7xxx)
    • Fits Star Wars Shaver SW77xx
    Replacement heads for Shaver series 7000

    Replacement heads for Shaver series 7000

    SH70 replacement heads are compatible with Shaver series 7000 (S7xxx) and Star Wars shaver SW7700.

    Blades protect skin and cut close even with 3-day stubble

    Blades protect skin and cut close even with 3-day stubble

    Our updated cutting system has skin protection technology, designed to only cut hair not skin. V shaped blades guide the skin away from the blades for a close smooth shave - even on 3-day stubble.

    Replace your shaving heads in just two steps

    Replace your shaving heads in just two steps

    The latest Philips shavers have an inbuilt replacement reminder in the form of a shaving unit symbol. This symbol will light up and indicate you when to replace shaving heads.

    Easy to replace shaving heads

    Easy to replace shaving heads

    1. Open the shaver by pressing the "release" button; 2. Remove the retainer by turning the lock counterclockwise; 3. Take out the old shaving heads and carefully insert replacements; check that the heads align exactly in the setting; 4. Replace the retainer and secure it by turning the lock clockwise; 5. When you close the shaving head properly, you will hear it click into place.

    Reset your shaver after replacing shaving heads

    Reset your shaver after replacing shaving heads

    After replacing shaving heads, you can reset the replacement reminder by pressing the on/off button for more than 7 seconds. Otherwise, replacement trigger will turn off automatically after 9 successive shaves.

    Reset your shaver to new

    Reset your shaver to new

    To get back to 100% performance, replace your shaving heads every 2 years.

    Technical Specifications

    • Shaving heads

      Fits product type
      Shaver series 7000 (S7xxx)
      Shaving heads per packaging
      3

    • Cleaning

      Usage
      Use cleaning spray HQ110
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