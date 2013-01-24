Home
Shaver series 7000

Shaving unit

SH70/71
    -{discount-value}

    Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. Compatible with the Series 7000 Shaver and Sensotouch 3D. See all benefits

      Reset your shaver to new

      Change heads every 2 years for best results

      • GentlePresicion blades
      • Fits RQ10XX Arcitec
      • Fits RQ12XX SensoTouch 3D
      • Fits Shaver Series 7000
      Reset your shaver after replacing shaving heads

      Reset your shaver after replacing shaving heads

      After replacing shaving heads, you can reset the replacement reminder by pressing the on/off button for more than 7 seconds. Otherwise, replacement trigger will turn off automatically after 9 successive shaves.

      Replace your shaving heads in just two steps

      Replace your shaving heads in just two steps

      The latest Philips shavers have an inbuilt replacement reminder in the form of a shaving unit symbol. This symbol will light up and indicate you when to replace shaving heads.

      The easiest way to keep your shaver at best

      The easiest way to keep your shaver at best

      The upgraded solution makes the maintenance of your Philips Shaver easier than ever. This new format will allow you to install the new shaving heads in just two steps, facilitating thorough cleaning of the shaver and optimizing your daily shave.

      GentlePrecision Blades cut close even on sensitive skin

      GentlePrecision Blades cut close even on sensitive skin

      Get a close shave even on sensitive skin with hardened high-precision blades. The blade edges are engineered to cut hair precisely, minimizing tugging, pulling or repetitive passes, even on a 3-day stubble.

      Replacement reminder

      Replacement reminder

      1. Pull the shaving head off. 2. Replace the shavings head with a new one. 3. To reset the shaver, press and hold the on/off button for more than 5 seconds.

      SkinGlide Rings with microspheres for a smoother glide

      SkinGlide Rings with microspheres for a smoother glide

      Experience the smooth glide of Philips advanced microsphere technology. Inspired by gliding principles in aerodynamics, the shaver rings are coated with thousands of tiny, glass-like spheres for maximum skin comfort.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving heads

        Fits product type
        • Shaver series 7000 (S79xx)
        • Sensotouch 3D (RQ10xx)(RQ12xx)

      • Accessories

        Included in pack
        A complete Shaving Unit

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

          • Versus its Philips predecessor

