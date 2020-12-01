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  • Reset your shaver to new Reset your shaver to new Reset your shaver to new

    Shaver series 7000, 5000 Replacement shaving heads

    SH71/51

    Reset your shaver to new

    Within two years, your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD400.00

    Shaver series 7000, 5000 Replacement shaving heads

    Similar products

    See all Replacement heads

    Reset your shaver to new

    Change heads every 2 years for 100% performance

    • SteelPrecision blades
    • Fits all S7000
    • Fits angular-shaped S5000
    • Not compatible w/ older S5000
    Compatible with all S7xxx and angular-shaped S5xxx

    Compatible with all S7xxx and angular-shaped S5xxx

    SH71 replacement heads are compatible with all Shavers Series 7000 (S7xxx) and angular-shaped Series 5000 (S5xxx). They are not compatible with the rounded Series 5000, which use SH50 replacement heads instead.

    Powerful performance in every pass

    Powerful performance in every pass

    With up to 90.000 cutting actions per minute, the SteelPrecision blades shave close, cutting more hair per stroke*. The 45 high-performance blades are self-sharpening and made in Europe.

    Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance

    Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance

    Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance.

    Reset your shaver very simply

    1. Press the release buttons and detach the shaving head holder. 2. Turn the retaining rings counterclockwise and remove them. 3. Remove old shaving heads and insert replacement (notches should fit exactly onto the projections). 4. Place retaining rings back and turn them clockwise until you hear a click. 5. Insert the shaving holder back and close.

    Technical Specifications

    • Shaving heads

      Fits product type
      • All Shaver series 7000
      • Angular-shaped Series 5000
      Shaving heads per packaging
      3
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