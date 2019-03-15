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  • SH90 has been replaced by SH91 SH90 has been replaced by SH91 SH90 has been replaced by SH91

    Shaver series 9000 Shaving heads

    SH90/81

    SH90 has been replaced by SH91

    Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. Compatible with the Series 9000 Shaver.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD550.00

    Shaver series 9000 Shaving heads

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    See all Replacement heads

    SH90 has been replaced by SH91

    Change heads every 2 years for best results

    • Discontinued
    • Buy SH91 instead
    The easiest way to keep your shaver at best

    The easiest way to keep your shaver at best

    The upgraded solution makes the maintenance of your Philips Shaver easier than ever. This new format will allow you to install the new shaving heads in just two steps, facilitating thorough cleaning of the shaver and optimizing your daily shave.

    Replace your shaving heads in just two steps

    Replace your shaving heads in just two steps

    The latest Philips shavers have an inbuilt replacement reminder in the form of a shaving unit symbol. This symbol will light up and indicate you when to replace shaving heads.

    Easy to replace heads

    Easy to replace heads

    1. Pull the shaving head holder off. 2. Replace the shavings heads with new ones. 3. Reattach the shaving head holder. 4. To reset the shaver, press and hold the on/off button for more than 5 seconds.

    Reset your shaver after replacing shaving heads

    Reset your shaver after replacing shaving heads

    After replacing shaving heads, you can reset the replacement reminder by pressing the on/off button for more than 7 seconds. Otherwise, replacement trigger will turn off automatically after 9 successive shaves.

    Reset your shaver to new

    Reset your shaver to new

    To get back to 100% performance, replace your shaving heads every 2 years.

    Perfectly guides hairs for a close shave with V-Track blades

    Perfectly guides hairs for a close shave with V-Track blades

    The patented V-Track Precision Blades gently position each hair in the best cutting angle, even hairs that are flat or different lengths. This allows you to cut 30% closer in less strokes leaving your skin in great condition.

    Lifts hairs to cut comfortably close

    Lifts hairs to cut comfortably close

    Shave closer with the dual-blade Super Lift & Cut action. The first blade raises each hair while the second blade comfortably cuts below skin level, for really smooth results.

    Technical Specifications

    • Shaving heads

      Fits product type
      • Shaver series 9000 (S9xxx)
      • Shaver series 8000 (S8xxx)
      Upgraded shaving heads
      SH90 has been replaced by SH91

    • Accessories

      Included in pack
      Shaving unit
    Badge-D2C

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