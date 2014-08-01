Discontinued
SHB5500BK/00
Wireless, clear and powerful bass
Philips wireless headphones featuring Bluetooth connectivity cut cables but not sound quality. Enjoy hours of music and calls with soft cushioned earshells and long lasting battery life.
32mm drivers/ semi-closed
On-ear
When it comes to endless music listening pleasure and hassle-free switching between music and calls, nothing beats Bluetooth! To enjoy your favorite hits, pair your Philips headset with your Bluetooth-enabled smart phone or tablet, then all it takes is a tap on each earshell’s intuitive control to change the volume or pause a song while you handle incoming and outgoing calls.
Pair your headphones with any Bluetooth device to enjoy crystal clear wireless musical entertainment.