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Discontinued

Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

SHB5500BK/00

Wireless, clear and powerful bass

Philips wireless headphones featuring Bluetooth connectivity cut cables but not sound quality. Enjoy hours of music and calls with soft cushioned earshells and long lasting battery life.

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Cut the cables not the quality

Wireless, clear and powerful bass

  • 32mm drivers/ semi-closed

  • On-ear

Convenient Bluetooth wireless music & call control

Convenient Bluetooth wireless music & call control

When it comes to endless music listening pleasure and hassle-free switching between music and calls, nothing beats Bluetooth! To enjoy your favorite hits, pair your Philips headset with your Bluetooth-enabled smart phone or tablet, then all it takes is a tap on each earshell’s intuitive control to change the volume or pause a song while you handle incoming and outgoing calls.

Bluetooth technology for unrestricted movement

Bluetooth technology for unrestricted movement

Pair your headphones with any Bluetooth device to enjoy crystal clear wireless musical entertainment.

32mm high intensity drivers for big, clear bass

32mm high intensity drivers for big, clear bass

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