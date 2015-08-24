Pair your headphones with any Bluetooth device for crystal clear music enjoyment – wirelessly.
Choose from 3 pairs of ear caps for the perfect fit for you
Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes – small, medium and large – for a personalized and perfect fit.
Efficient 8.6mm drivers deliver clear and powerful sound
Compact and efficient 8.6mm speaker drivers deliver precise sound with powerful bass, for enhanced listening enjoyment on the go.
Ergonomic oval sound tube for a truly comfortable fit
The oval shape of the sound tube came about based on extensive research on the human ear. Designed to fit any ear comfortably, the ergonomic shape ensures optimal fit and comfort for total music enjoyment.
Oval sound tube inserts seals out ambient noise, while its semi-closed structure deliver enhanced bass performance.
Wireless control and enjoyment of music and calls
Pair your smart device with your headphones using Bluetooth and enjoy the freedom of crystal clear music and phone calls – without the hassle of cables. Change tracks and answer calls with the easy to use remote control.
Tangle-free flat cables for convenience on the go
Anti-slip flat cable ensures that your cord always stays tangle free.