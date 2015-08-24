Search terms

Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

SHB5850WT/00
  Rich bass anywhere
    Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

    SHB5850WT/00

    Rich bass anywhere

    The compact SHB5850 Bluetooth® earphones delivers powerful drivers with up to 7 hours of wireless music enjoyment.

    Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

    Rich bass anywhere

    The compact SHB5850 Bluetooth® earphones delivers powerful drivers with up to 7 hours of wireless music enjoyment. See all benefits

      Rich bass anywhere

      Wireless with great sound and perfect fit

      • 8.6mm drivers/closed-back
      • In-ear
      Support Bluetooth 4.1 + HSP/HFP/A2DP/AVRCP

      Support Bluetooth 4.1 + HSP/HFP/A2DP/AVRCP

      Pair your headphones with any Bluetooth device for crystal clear music enjoyment – wirelessly.

      Choose from 3 pairs of ear caps for the perfect fit for you

      Choose from 3 pairs of ear caps for the perfect fit for you

      Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes – small, medium and large – for a personalized and perfect fit.

      Efficient 8.6mm drivers deliver clear and powerful sound

      Efficient 8.6mm drivers deliver clear and powerful sound

      Compact and efficient 8.6mm speaker drivers deliver precise sound with powerful bass, for enhanced listening enjoyment on the go.

      Ergonomic oval sound tube for a truly comfortable fit

      Ergonomic oval sound tube for a truly comfortable fit

      The oval shape of the sound tube came about based on extensive research on the human ear. Designed to fit any ear comfortably, the ergonomic shape ensures optimal fit and comfort for total music enjoyment.

      Oval sound tube inserts seals out ambient noise

      Oval sound tube inserts seals out ambient noise

      Oval sound tube inserts seals out ambient noise, while its semi-closed structure deliver enhanced bass performance.

      Wireless control and enjoyment of music and calls

      Wireless control and enjoyment of music and calls

      Pair your smart device with your headphones using Bluetooth and enjoy the freedom of crystal clear music and phone calls – without the hassle of cables. Change tracks and answer calls with the easy to use remote control.

      Tangle-free flat cables for convenience on the go

      Anti-slip flat cable ensures that your cord always stays tangle free.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Frequency range
        10 -21 000Hz
        Sound Enhancement
        • Echo Control
        • Noise Reduction
        Speaker diameter
        8.6 mm
        Diaphragm
        PET
        Impedance
        16 ohm
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Type
        Dynamic
        Voice coil
        Copper
        Maximum power input
        20 mW
        Sensitivity
        107  dB

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth version
        4.1
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        • HSP
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        11  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Width
        10.7  cm
        Gross weight
        0.26  kg
        Height
        19  cm
        GTIN
        1 69 25970 71208 5
        Nett weight
        0.075  kg
        Tare weight
        0.185  kg

      • Convenience

        Call Management
        • Answer/End Call
        • Reject Call
        • Last number redial
        • Call on Hold
        • Switch between call and music
        Volume control
        Yes

      • Power

        Battery Type
        LI-Polymer
        Music play time
        7*  hour(s)
        Standby time
        150 hr*
        Talk time
        7* hr

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        17.3  cm
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        9.5  cm
        Depth
        3  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        69 25970 71208 8
        Gross weight
        0.065  kg
        Nett weight
        0.025  kg
        Tare weight
        0.04  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Cable length
        0  cm
        Height
        2.31  cm
        Width
        1.61  cm
        Depth
        1.6  cm
        Weight
        0.012  kg

      • Accessories

        Quick start guide
        Included
        USB cable
        Included for charging

      • Design

        Color
        White

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          • Actual results may vary

