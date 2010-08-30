Discontinued
SHC5100/30
Wireless freedom
No more hassles with the cables, you can feel free to move around at home for music enjoyment. With the rechargeable and lightweight design, you don’t need to bother for long wearing time.
The 32 mm speaker driver is a compact yet powerful element for delivering non-distorted sound with any given input power.
Typically headphones worn outdoors are adjustable by sliding an extendable headband into position. This can be cumbersome as it usually has to be done every time you use it. Get your music fix faster and easier with these heapdhones' flexible, self-adjusting inner headband. It will automatically adjust to your head's shape and size.
The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wearing.