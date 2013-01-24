Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
ZH
1

Digital wireless headphones

SHD8600/10
  • Wireless music Wireless music Wireless music
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    Digital wireless headphones

    SHD8600/10

    Wireless music

    Freedom to enjoy TV and music around your home with this headphone. Digital transmission delivers flawless reception and good sound reproduction. The pivoting ear shells and self-adjusting inner headband offers extra fit and comfort.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Digital wireless headphones

    Wireless music

    Freedom to enjoy TV and music around your home with this headphone. Digital transmission delivers flawless reception and good sound reproduction. The pivoting ear shells and self-adjusting inner headband offers extra fit and comfort.

    Wireless music

    Freedom to enjoy TV and music around your home with this headphone. Digital transmission delivers flawless reception and good sound reproduction. The pivoting ear shells and self-adjusting inner headband offers extra fit and comfort.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Digital wireless headphones

    Wireless music

    Freedom to enjoy TV and music around your home with this headphone. Digital transmission delivers flawless reception and good sound reproduction. The pivoting ear shells and self-adjusting inner headband offers extra fit and comfort.

    Similar products

    See all tv-headphones

      Wireless music

      Lightweight comfort headphone

      Quick charge feature for speedy recharging

      Quick charge feature for speedy recharging

      The smart and quick charge feature enables the battery to be fully recharged within a very short time span. The remaining power capacity present in the battery is determined by an internal circuit, so that the incoming voltage can be optimized for a quick recharge while at the same time maximizing the battery lifespan.

      Store your receiver on the convenient docking station

      Store your receiver on the convenient docking station

      The docking station provides convenient, tailor-made storage for your receiver when not in use, and on some models, it even takes care of battery charging.

      Pivoting ear-shells ensure a comfortable fit

      Pivoting ear-shells ensure a comfortable fit

      A perfect fit between the ear-shells and your ears prevents sound leakage and enhances the listening experience. The ear-shells move up and down as well as left and right for a perfect fit and optimum comfort.

      Crystal-clear (2.4 GHz) digital transmission

      The 2.4 GHz digital transmission prevents compression and data loss between the transmitter and the headphones. The digital signals are converted to analog signals at the end of the transmission process. The end-result is superb sound quality, with smooth acoustics and minimal data loss.

      Acoustically tuned speakers for outstanding sound quality

      Acoustically tuned speakers produce pure, balanced sound with superb clarity and precision in both the high tones and deep bass levels.

      Self adjusting inner headband ensures a comfortable fit

      The inner headband of these Philips headphones makes it easy to obtain a perfect fit for your head. The mechanism adjusts automatically for comfort.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        closed
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Frequency response
        20 - 20 000  Hz
        Signal/noise ratio
        >86  dB
        Speaker diameter
        40  mm

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Channel selection
        automatic
        Effective range
        30  m
        Modulation
        GFSK

      • Convenience

        Automatic power off
        yes
        Base station features
        LED indicator
        Battery charging indicator
        yes
        Operating time
        ~10 hours
        Battery low indication
        Yes

      • Accessories

        AC/DC Adaptor
        5V/ 550mA DC
        Battery charger
        recharging docking station

      • Power

        Power supply headphone
        2 x AAA rechargeable batteries
        Power supply transmitter
        6V/ 550mA DC

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        31  cm
        Width
        21.5  cm
        Depth
        13.5  cm
        Nett weight
        0.549  kg
        Gross weight
        0.912  kg
        Tare weight
        0.363  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 51090 9
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        43  cm
        Width
        23  cm
        Height
        31  cm
        Nett weight
        1.647  kg
        Gross weight
        3.352  kg
        Tare weight
        1.705  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 51091 6
        Number of consumer packagings
        3

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        8.35  cm
        Height
        21.72  cm
        Weight
        0.23  kg
        Width
        17.98  cm

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Audio cable
      • SHC 3.5-6.3 adapter
      • Batteries
      • Adaptor

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.