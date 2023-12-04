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Wireless HiFi Headphone

Discontinued

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Wireless HiFi Headphone

SHD8900/10

Wireless HiFi Headphone

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User manual

  • PDF file, 2.1 MB
  • 4 December 2023

EU Declaration of conformity

  • PDF file, 69.4 kB
  • 28 November 2023

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting