    These Nike Sport in-ear headphones are light on weight but big on sound and features, with AirPad earpieces for supreme comfort and cable manager for tangle-free sports use

    These Nike Sport in-ear headphones are light on weight but big on sound and features, with AirPad earpieces for supreme comfort and cable manager for tangle-free sports use

      New compact in-ear design

      Nike AirPad cushions ensure excellent sporting comfort

      Nike AirPad with super soft ear cushions and extra large ventilating holes provide a superb cushioning and cooling effect

      Nike cable manager brings you easy cable management

      A simple cable management system that lets you easily adjust the cable length and stores excess cable

      A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

      The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

      Lightweight design improves comfort for prolonged use.

      The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wearing.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Frequency response
        8 - 22 000  Hz
        Sensitivity
        104  dB
        Maximum power input
        50  mW
        Impedance
        16  ohm

      • Outer Carton

        EAN
        87 12581 35846 4
        Length
        33  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        12
        Width
        17.6  cm
        Gross weight
        0.8  kg
        Height
        23.2  cm
        Nett weight
        0.216  kg
        Tare weight
        0.584  kg

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        14.6  cm
        Packaging type
        Blister
        Width
        14.6  cm
        Depth
        2.6  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        87 12581 35845 7
        Gross weight
        0.076  kg
        Nett weight
        0.018  kg
        Tare weight
        0.058  kg

      • Inner Carton

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 12581 37639 0
        Gross weight
        0.296
        Height
        97
        Length
        154
        Net weight
        0.054
        Tare weight
        0.242
        Width
        154

      What's in the box?

      • Black headphone cap
      • shj066 cable winder

