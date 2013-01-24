Home
BASS+

Headphones with mic

SHL3075BK/00
    -{discount-value}

    BASS+ Headphones with mic

    SHL3075BK/00

    Feel it. BASS+

    Philips BASS+ headphones bring big, bold bass back to your music. Packing powerful, punchy bass into a sleek, compact package, these headphones are built for those who need more bass in their beats without any extra bulk. See all benefits

      Feel it. BASS+

      • 32mm drivers/closed-back
      • On-ear
      • Soft ear cushions
      • Flat folding
      32 mm speaker drivers

      32 mm speaker drivers

      BASS+ headphones feature 32mm speaker drivers that produce big, pumping bass.

      Designed for optimal fit

      Designed for optimal fit

      Designed for optimal fit, BASS+ headphones feature swiveling earshells and an adjustable headband to ensure a great fit for all wearers.

      Big, bold bass you can feel

      Big, bold bass you can feel

      This is big, powerful bass that lets you really feel the beat. Don't let the sleek design fool you – specially tuned drivers and bass vents produce ultra-low end frequencies to create a unique BASS+ sound signature.

      Flat folding design for easy portability

      Flat folding design for easy portability

      With their flat folding design, BASS+ headphones are easy to fold and store away, making them your ideal travel companion.

      An easy-to-use remote control

      An easy-to-use remote control

      An easy-to-use remote control allows you to play or pause tracks and answer calls with a simple push of a button.

      Soft ear cushions for long-wearing comfort

      Soft ear cushions for long-wearing comfort

      Soft, breathable ear cushions provide great comfort over long listening sessions.

      Great sound isolation for better listing experience

      Great sound isolation for better listing experience

      With a closed acoustic design, BASS+ headphones block out ambient noise to create improved sound isolation for a better listening experience.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Magnet type
        NdFeB
        Frequency response
        9 - 23 000  Hz
        Impedance
        32 Ohm
        Speaker diameter
        32 mm
        Maximum power input
        40 mW
        Diaphragm
        PET
        Sensitivity
        103 dB
        Type
        dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Microphone
        Built-in microphone
        Connector
        3.5  mm
        Cable length
        1.2  m

      • Design

        Color
        Black

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        18.5  cm
        Width
        13.5  cm
        Depth
        4  cm
        Height
        7.3  inch
        Width
        5.3  inch
        Depth
        1.6  inch
        Weight
        0.132  kg
        Weight
        0.291  lb

      • Packaging dimensions

        Number of products included
        1
        Height
        22.5  cm
        Width
        19.5  cm
        Depth
        4.8  cm
        Height
        8.9  inch
        Width
        7.7  inch
        Depth
        1.9  inch
        Gross weight
        0.241  kg
        Nett weight
        0.132  kg
        Tare weight
        0.109  kg
        Gross weight
        0.531  lb
        Nett weight
        0.291  lb
        Tare weight
        0.240  lb
        EAN
        69 51613 99160 2
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        Both

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Length
        21.2  cm
        Width
        16.5  cm
        Height
        24  cm
        Length
        8.3  inch
        Width
        6.5  inch
        Height
        9.4  inch
        Gross weight
        0.913  kg
        Nett weight
        0.396  kg
        Tare weight
        0.517  kg
        Gross weight
        2.013  lb
        Nett weight
        0.873  lb
        Tare weight
        1.140  lb
        GTIN
        1 69 51613 99160 9

