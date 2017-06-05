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  • Feel it. BASS+ Feel it. BASS+ Feel it. BASS+

    Headphones with mic

    SHL3075WT/00

    Feel it. BASS+

    Philips BASS+ headphones bring big, bold bass back to your music. Packing powerful, punchy bass into a sleek, compact package, these headphones are built for those who need more bass in their beats without any extra bulk.

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    Headphones with mic

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    Feel it. BASS+

    • 32mm drivers/closed-back
    • On-ear
    • Soft ear cushions
    • Flat folding
    32 mm speaker drivers

    32 mm speaker drivers

    BASS+ headphones feature 32mm speaker drivers that produce big, pumping bass.

    Designed for optimal fit

    Designed for optimal fit

    Designed for optimal fit, BASS+ headphones feature swiveling earshells and an adjustable headband to ensure a great fit for all wearers.

    Big, bold bass you can feel

    Big, bold bass you can feel

    This is big, powerful bass that lets you really feel the beat. Don't let the sleek design fool you – specially tuned drivers and bass vents produce ultra-low end frequencies to create a unique BASS+ sound signature.

    Flat folding design for easy portability

    Flat folding design for easy portability

    With their flat folding design, BASS+ headphones are easy to fold and store away, making them your ideal travel companion.

    An easy-to-use remote control

    An easy-to-use remote control

    An easy-to-use remote control allows you to play or pause tracks and answer calls with a simple push of a button.

    Soft ear cushions for long-wearing comfort

    Soft ear cushions for long-wearing comfort

    Soft, breathable ear cushions provide great comfort over long listening sessions.

    Great sound isolation for better listing experience

    Great sound isolation for better listing experience

    With a closed acoustic design, BASS+ headphones block out ambient noise to create improved sound isolation for a better listening experience.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Acoustic system
      Closed
      Speaker diameter
      32 mm
      Diaphragm
      PET
      Impedance
      32 Ohm
      Magnet type
      NdFeB
      Frequency response
      9 - 23 000  Hz
      Maximum power input
      40 mW
      Sensitivity
      103 dB
      Type
      dynamic

    • Connectivity

      Microphone
      Built-in microphone
      Cable length
      1.2  m
      Connector
      3.5  mm

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      21.2  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      3
      Length
      8.3  inch
      Width
      16.5  cm
      Gross weight
      0.913  kg
      Height
      24  cm
      GTIN
      1 69 51613 99163 0
      Width
      6.5  inch
      Height
      9.4  inch
      Nett weight
      0.396  kg
      Gross weight
      2.013  lb
      Nett weight
      0.873  lb
      Tare weight
      0.517  kg
      Tare weight
      1.140  lb

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      22.5  cm
      Packaging type
      Carton
      Type of shelf placement
      Both
      Width
      19.5  cm
      Depth
      4.8  cm
      Height
      8.9  inch
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      69 51613 99163 3
      Width
      7.7  inch
      Gross weight
      0.241  kg
      Depth
      1.9  inch
      Nett weight
      0.132  kg
      Gross weight
      0.531  lb
      Nett weight
      0.291  lb
      Tare weight
      0.109  kg
      Tare weight
      0.240  lb

    • Product dimensions

      Height
      18.5  cm
      Width
      13.5  cm
      Depth
      4  cm
      Width
      5.3  inch
      Height
      7.3  inch
      Depth
      1.6  inch
      Weight
      0.132  kg
      Weight
      0.291  lb

    • Design

      Color
      White

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