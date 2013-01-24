Home
PC Headset

SHM7110/00
  • Customizable PC headset Customizable PC headset Customizable PC headset
    PC Headset

    SHM7110/00

    Customizable PC headset

    This sleek PC solution lets you tailor your headset with customizable earshells. With crystal-clear voice transmission and a comfortable headband design, you can chat away the hours in comfort.

      Customizable PC headset

      Your perfect notebook and desktop companion

      Customizable ear shells

      Customizable earshells on this PC headset allows you to differentiate yourself with shells that match your personal style.

      Ear cushions improve wearing comfort and bass response

      The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.

      40mm speaker driver delivers sound without distortion

      The 40 mm speaker driver is made of a composite mylar material for a highly sensitive yet powerful element that delivers sound without audible distortion.

      Highly sensitive microphone for clear voices pick up

      For clear and uninterrupted online conversations, this PC headset is the perfect solution as it comes with a highly sensitive microphone that picks up your voices.

      Personalize the fit for extra comfort during extended use

      No matter how you like to 'feel' your headphones, this unique headband construction will always provide you with a personalized, comfortable fit. With height adjustment, you can comfortably wear the headphone for a much longer period.

      In-line mute & volume control

      Mute your voice or adjust the volume without having to go to the audio source device.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Wearing style
        Headband

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Semi-open
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Frequency response
        18 - 22 000  Hz
        Impedance
        32 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        100 mW
        Microphone cartridge
        6 mm
        Sensitivity
        110 dB
        Speaker diameter
        40 mm
        Type
        Dynamic
        Sensitivity microphone
        20-10 000 Hz, -40 dB

      • Connectivity

        Cable length
        2 m
        Connector
        2 x 3.5 mm
        Type of cable
        Copper

      • Convenience

        Volume control
        Yes
        Mute switch
        Yes

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        6.8  cm
        Height
        19  cm
        Weight
        0.113  kg
        Width
        16.5  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        26.5  cm
        Width
        20.5  cm
        Depth
        8.3  cm
        Gross weight
        0.241  kg
        Nett weight
        0.113  kg
        Tare weight
        0.128  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 43963 7
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister

      • Inner Carton

        Height
        28.2  cm
        Length
        42  cm
        Width
        26.5  cm
        Gross weight
        1.9  kg
        Nett weight
        0.678  kg
        Tare weight
        1.222  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 43965 1
        Number of consumer packagings
        6

      • Outer Carton

        Height
        61  cm
        Length
        55  cm
        Width
        44.5  cm
        Gross weight
        10  kg
        Nett weight
        2.712  kg
        Tare weight
        7.288  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 43964 4
        Number of consumer packagings
        24

