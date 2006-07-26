Discontinued
SHP8900/00
Superior sound clarity
Comfortable and fully adjustable headphones with neodymium speaker drivers deliver superior sound clarity and wide frequency response
Unprecedented precision
The easily adjustable mechanism provides a comfortable close fitting acoustic seal between the ear cushion and ear, ensuring optimal performance.
Paying attention to even the smallest detail, the acoustic engineers refined the design of the locking mechanism to ensure the detachable cable does not accidentally come lose.
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