ActionFit

Sports headphones with mic

SHQ1305WS/00
    Hit a new personal record with the featherweight Actionfit SHQ1305 headphones. Sweat and rain proof, these tough headphones guarantee powerful bass and an optimal fit, thanks to high performance drivers and a C shaped stability lock. See all benefits

      Experience freedom. Stop at nothing

      Secure fit and ultra lightweight

      • 8.6mm drivers/open-back
      • Earbud
      5.7g ultra lightweight design provides ultimate comfort*

      5.7g ultra lightweight design provides ultimate comfort*

      Weighing in at just 5.7g, these Actionfit sports earphones are so light and comfortable that you will forget you are even wearing them. Perfect for keeping you going right through the hard final miles.

      Cable clip included for tangle-free workout

      Cable clip included for tangle-free workout

      A cable clip comes included with ActionFit earphones, keeping the cable out of your way while you push yourself harder.

      C-shaped ear tip secures the headphones in place

      C-shaped ear tip secures the headphones in place

      C-shaped rubberized ear tips keep the Actionfit earphones tightly in your ear so you can focus on your workout, not on keeping them in.

      High performance sound drives peak performance

      High performance sound drives peak performance

      8.6mm neodynium drivers pump out high performance sound, pushing you to perform at your best.

      Kevlar® Reinforced cable for ultimate durability

      Kevlar® Reinforced cable for ultimate durability

      Kevlar® reinforced headphone cables are tough enough to survive even the roughest of workouts.

      Open acoustic design lets you be aware of your surroundings

      Open acoustic design lets you be aware of your surroundings

      These ActionFit headphones do not block out sound, so you can keep aware of your environment and stay safe, especially when exercising outdoors. An open acoustic platform provides quality sound without masking the world around you.

      Sweat and moisture proof – ideal for any workout

      Sweat and moisture proof – ideal for any workout

      Sweat or rain will no longer stop you from maxing yourself out to your favorite tunes. These Actionfit sports headphones materials are sweat and water proof making them the perfect workout companion whatever the weather.

      3 ear tip sizes for the optimum fit

      3 ear tip sizes for the optimum fit

      Remote control and mic for switching from music to call

      Remote control and mic for switching from music to call

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Diaphragm
        PET
        Frequency response
        15 - 22 000  Hz
        Impedance
        32 Ohm
        Sensitivity
        107 dB
        Maximum power input
        10 mW
        Speaker diameter
        13.6 mm
        Acoustic system
        Semi-closed
        Magnet type
        Neodymium

      • Design

        Color
        White

      • Connectivity

        Connector
        3.5  mm
        Cable length
        1.2  m
        Cable Connection
        two-parallel, symmetric
        Finishing of connector
        Gold plated

      • Accessories

        Storage pouch
        Yes
        Cable management
        Cable clip

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        69 25970 70020 7
        Depth
        2.5  cm
        Gross weight
        0.0584  kg
        Height
        17.5  cm
        Nett weight
        0.0244  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister
        Tare weight
        0.034  kg
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        9.5  cm

      • Inner Carton

        Gross weight
        0.2062  kg
        GTIN
        2 69 25970 70020 1
        Height
        10.5  cm
        Length
        18  cm
        Nett weight
        0.0732  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Tare weight
        0.133  kg
        Width
        8.2  cm

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        1.9326  kg
        GTIN
        1 69 25970 70020 4
        Height
        24.8  cm
        Length
        38  cm
        Nett weight
        0.5856  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Tare weight
        1.347  kg
        Width
        18.1  cm

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        2.8  cm
        Height
        8  cm
        Weight
        0.0244  kg
        Width
        3  cm

