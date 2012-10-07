Tuned for Sports
With its unique, patented adjustable ear hook, the SHQ2200 lets you focus on whatever workout you’re doing, without losing your motivation. These headphones stay in, no matter what - with great sound to keep you going. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
With its patented adjustable ear hook, ActionFit headphones ensure the ultimate fit that’s secure yet comfortable. Just hook the headphones on to your ears and slide the adjustable hook up or down to snugly fit your ear just so. Now you’re all set to conquer any workout or terrain – your headphones are staying on, no matter what.
Your ActionFit headphones are crafted from high-grade anti-slip rubber, which means that once you slip them into your ears, they’ll stay there securely and comfortably – no matter how long or strenuous your workout.
Your ActionFit headphones are specially designed for durability and strength. Its Kevlar-coated cable is well protected against tearing and breaking, and can withstand extreme environments – and workouts.
ActionFit headphones are specially designed for any active lifestyle. Whatever your sports or workout preference, your headphones can handle the heat, wet and sweat! Crafted with premium water-resistant materials, your headphones are comfortable sweat- and rain-proof.
Your ActionFit headphones weigh in at a mere 8gm, making them ultra lightweight and a pleasure to wear. In fact, you will hardly feel them when you’re working out – just the superb, powerful sound that keeps you focused and motivated.
ActionFit headphones come with its own clip and pouch for easy cable management and safe storage. Enjoy a tangle-free workout with the clip, then stash your headphones in the breathable pouch. Don't sweat it!
