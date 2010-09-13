Discontinued
SHQ4007/28
Sweatproof and Washable
Constructed with antimicrobial and water proof materials, these headphones have been designed for the fitness enthusiast. The cable length is also customizable making them ideal for use with a sports armband or general use.
Constructed with water proof materials allowing you to wash your headphones under running tap water
Flexible lightweight neckband for ultimate fit - designed for sports
The super sleek microphone and controller allows you to talk, listen and control your iPod/iPhone/iPad remotely.