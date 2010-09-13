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Discontinued

Sports neckband headset

SHQ4007/28

Sweatproof and Washable

Constructed with antimicrobial and water proof materials, these headphones have been designed for the fitness enthusiast. The cable length is also customizable making them ideal for use with a sports armband or general use.

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With iPhone remote control and mic

Sweatproof and Washable

Washable

Washable

Constructed with water proof materials allowing you to wash your headphones under running tap water

Flexible lightweight neckband

Flexible lightweight neckband for ultimate fit - designed for sports

Mic and music control

The super sleek microphone and controller allows you to talk, listen and control your iPod/iPhone/iPad remotely.

Technical Specifications

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