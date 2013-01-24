Experience freedom. Stop at nothing
The featherweight Actionfit SHQ4300 is engineered from ultra light, flexible and sweat proof rubber, ensuring a perfect fit that you will want to keep on long after your workout. Their rich deep bass keeps you motivated always. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Experience freedom. Stop at nothing
The featherweight Actionfit SHQ4300 is engineered from ultra light, flexible and sweat proof rubber, ensuring a perfect fit that you will want to keep on long after your workout. Their rich deep bass keeps you motivated always. See all benefits
Experience freedom. Stop at nothing
The featherweight Actionfit SHQ4300 is engineered from ultra light, flexible and sweat proof rubber, ensuring a perfect fit that you will want to keep on long after your workout. Their rich deep bass keeps you motivated always. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Experience freedom. Stop at nothing
The featherweight Actionfit SHQ4300 is engineered from ultra light, flexible and sweat proof rubber, ensuring a perfect fit that you will want to keep on long after your workout. Their rich deep bass keeps you motivated always. See all benefits
Weighing in at just 11.4g, these Actionfit sports earphones are so light and comfortable that you will forget you are even wearing them. Perfect for keeping you going right through the hard final miles.
A cable clip comes included with ActionFit earphones, keeping the cable out of your way while you push yourself harder.
A neckband made with a supple spring-wire that moulds itself to you makes these Actionfit headphones effortlessly comfortable. Lightweight rubberized earhooks and elastic rubber neckband feel secure yet comfortable throughout any workout.
8.6mm neodynium drivers pump out high performance sound, pushing you to perform at your best.
Kevlar® reinforced headphone cables are tough enough to survive even the roughest of workouts.
Sweat or rain will no longer stop you from maxing yourself out to your favorite tunes. These Actionfit sports headphones materials are sweat and water proof making them the perfect workout companion whatever the weather.
Insert earphones create a tight seal in the earcanal, resulting in a strong isolation effect. Our oval acoustics tubes are ergonomically optimized to ensure exceptional fit.
Design
Accessories
Connectivity
Sound