Sports Headband Headphones

SHQ5200/10
  • Tuned for Sports Tuned for Sports Tuned for Sports
    Sports Headband Headphones

    SHQ5200/10
    Tuned for Sports

    Robust and ergonomic, the ultralight ActionFit SHQ5200 Headphone is designed for the most demanding workouts. 40mm neodymium drivers ensure powerful bass while open acoustics and detachable ear cushions always keep you comfy, dry and cool. See all benefits

      Tuned for Sports

      Non-slip, secure fit with silicone grip

      • ActionFit
      • On-ear
      • Orange & Black
      40mm neodynium drivers for mega bass and fueled performance

      40mm neodynium drivers for mega bass and fueled performance

      Get into your groove with music that packs a solid punch, thanks to powerful 40mm neodymium drivers that pump out mega deep and dynamic bass. Your ActionFit headphones are designed to fuel your workout performance – no matter how demanding. Experience a vividly moving sound experience, whatever your workout and wherever you go.

      Detachable, washable ear cushions keep you cool and dry

      Detachable, washable ear cushions keep you cool and dry

      Go ahead and sweat it out – your ActionFit SHQ5200 headphone feature unique ear cushions that are covered by a moisture wicking fabric that keeps you comfortable, cool and dry throughout your workout. Just detach the cushions for a wash after several uses and they’ll be as good as new.

      Non-slip headband with silicon grip lets you move freely

      Non-slip headband with silicon grip lets you move freely

      The ActionFit SHQ5200 headphones feature a specially designed headband that fits securely throughout your toughest workout. Its non-slip headband is built with an innovative silicon grip that ensure sufficient contact points on your head, preventing any side-slips or front-back pendulum effects while you move freely during your workout.

      Open acoustic design keeps you alert to your surroundings

      Open acoustic design keeps you alert to your surroundings

      For your safety, your ActionFit headphones allow you to be aware of your environment – especially when exercising outdoors. Its open acoustic platform lets you discern what is happening around you while still enjoying your music fully.

      Snug-fit headband optimally fits any ear contour

      Snug-fit headband optimally fits any ear contour

      Your ActionFit headphone features a discreetly designed snug-fit headband with ergonomic ear cups that are stringently tested to fit all ears – no matter what shape and size – comfortably and perfectly.

      Ultra lightweight 99gm headphones for superb fit and comfort

      Weighing in at a lean 99gms, the ActionFit SHQ5200 is one of the lightest headphones on the market. Its efficiently engineered architecture features individual parts that are specifically designed to achieve a precise balance of ergonomic structure and comfortable weight. The headband frame is made of high-grade polypropylene, ensuring a consistently firm grip and discreetly stylish fit.

      Kevlar-reinforced cable for ultimate durability

      Your ActionFit headphones are specially designed for durability and strength. Its Kevlar-coated cable is well protected against tearing and breaking, and can withstand extreme environments – and workouts.

      Technical Specifications

      • Connectivity

        Type of cable
        Kevlar cable
        Cable Connection
        one-sided
        Cable length
        1.2  m
        Connector
        3.5  mm
        Finishing of connector
        gold-plated

      • Accessories

        Included
        protective pouch

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        22.5  cm
        Width
        19.5  cm
        Depth
        7.5  cm
        Nett weight
        0.122  kg
        Gross weight
        0.258  kg
        Tare weight
        0.136  kg
        EAN
        69 23410 71939 0
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        24.5  cm
        Width
        21  cm
        Height
        22.8  cm
        Nett weight
        0.366  kg
        Gross weight
        1  kg
        Tare weight
        0.634  kg
        GTIN
        1 69 23410 71939 7
        Number of consumer packagings
        3

      • Product dimensions

        Width
        14  cm
        Height
        19.2  cm
        Depth
        5.6  cm
        Weight
        0.102  kg

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Open
        Diaphragm
        PET
        Frequency response
        18 - 21 000  Hz
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Sensitivity
        101  dB
        Speaker diameter
        40  mm
        Maximum power input
        40  mW
        Impedance
        32  ohm

