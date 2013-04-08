Discontinued
SHQ5200/10
Tuned for Sports
Robust and ergonomic, the ultralight ActionFit SHQ5200 Headphone is designed for the most demanding workouts. 40mm neodymium drivers ensure powerful bass while open acoustics and detachable ear cushions always keep you comfy, dry and cool.
ActionFit
On-ear
Orange & Black
Get into your groove with music that packs a solid punch, thanks to powerful 40mm neodymium drivers that pump out mega deep and dynamic bass. Your ActionFit headphones are designed to fuel your workout performance – no matter how demanding. Experience a vividly moving sound experience, whatever your workout and wherever you go.
Your ActionFit headphone features a discreetly designed snug-fit headband with ergonomic ear cups that are stringently tested to fit all ears – no matter what shape and size – comfortably and perfectly.
Go ahead and sweat it out – your ActionFit SHQ5200 headphone feature unique ear cushions that are covered by a moisture wicking fabric that keeps you comfortable, cool and dry throughout your workout. Just detach the cushions for a wash after several uses and they’ll be as good as new.