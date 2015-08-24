Weighing in at just 18g, these Actionfit sports earphones are so light and comfortable that you will forget you are even wearing them. Perfect for keeping you going right through the hard final miles.
Easy NFC pairing lets you connect your Bluetooth® headphones with any Bluetooth-enabled device – with just a single touch.
13.6mm neodynium drivers pump out high performance sound, pushing you to perform at your best.
Kevlar® reinforced headphone cables are tough enough to survive even the roughest of workouts.
With MusicChain™, you can easily share the tracks you are playing with a friend. Using Bluetooth® technology, a simple click on the MusicChain™ button on your headphones will pair them with other MusicChain™-enabled headphones.
The open acoustic design will keep you aware of your surroundings, so you can stay alert without missing a beat of your favorite song.
Sweat or rain will no longer stop you from maxing yourself out to your favorite tunes. These wireless Bluetooth Actionfit sports headphones materials are sweat and water proof making them the perfect workout companion whatever the weather.
Two different wearing styles ensures that the Actionfit earphones stays in place so you can focus on your sport or workout. The earhook clip-on is made for extreme and professional sports while a C-shaped stability lock is ideal for casual workout.
Bluetooth® technology provides freedom of movement, without the hassle of tangling wires.
A special designed magnetic cable clip keeps the cable stable no matter how hard you push yourself.
