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Discontinued

ActionFitBluetooth® sports headphones

SHQ8300LF/00

Wireless freedom. Ultimate performance.

Made for sport and action, Philips Actionfit SHQ8300 wireless earphones deliver powerful bass in a sweat, rain-proof and comfortable form. Choose between two wearing styles depending on your need.

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Wireless freedom. Ultimate performance.

  • 13.6mm drivers/semi-closed

  • Earbud

High performance sound for peak performance

High performance sound for peak performance

13.6mm neodynium drivers pump out high performance sound, pushing you to perform at your best.

A magnetic cable clip keeps the cable stable

A special designed magnetic cable clip keeps the cable stable no matter how hard you push yourself.

One-tap NFC connection for easy Bluetooth® pairing

One-tap NFC connection for easy Bluetooth® pairing

Easy NFC pairing lets you connect your Bluetooth® headphones with any Bluetooth-enabled device – with just a single touch.

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Disclaimers

  1. Actual results may vary