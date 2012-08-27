Search terms

Notebook USB speakers

SPA20/12
    We're great for music, voice and soundtrack! Just connect us to your notebook and we'll bring your music and sounds to life for a great listening experience. Handy cable management means you can have a tidy desk surface too! See all benefits

      • USB powered
      • Audio-in
      USB plug for power

      USB plug for power

      With plug-and-play convenience, the USB cable plugs directly into any USB port and your notebook automatically recognizes this as a removable USB mass storage device.

      Audio-in for easy portable music playback

      Audio-in for easy portable music playback

      Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device to the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.

      Rich bass

      This Philips PC speaker provides good sound quality with a rich bass experience from a loudspeaker box system.

      Enjoy music, games, movies and online videos

      The perfect accompaniment for your notebook and netbook, so you can play multimedia music and videos with great sound quality.

      Technical Specifications

      • Connectivity

        Cable length
        1.5 m
        Connector
        3.5 mm stereo

      • Packaging content

        Number of satellites
        2
        Quick installation guide
        Yes

      • Audio systems L/R channels

        Audio power amplifier
        Class-AB Amplifier
        Channel separation
        >45dB
        Rated output power
        1.5W X 2
        Input sensitivity
        600mV

      • Left/Right speakers

        Driver power range
        1-5Wx2
        Speaker driver
        2.5"
        Frequency range
        75Hz-20kHz
        Norminal impedance
        4ohm
        Sensitivity
        85dB(2.83V/1m)

