Other items in the box
- User Manual
- Multimedia headset SHM2000
Videochat now!
Getting online with friends & family has never been simpler. With this easy-to-use webcam you can videochat for free using Skype, Windows Live Messenger or other free services. A headset is also included so you’re instantly ready to go. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Getting online with friends & family has never been simpler. With this easy-to-use webcam you can videochat for free using Skype, Windows Live Messenger or other free services. A headset is also included so you’re instantly ready to go. See all benefits
Sit back and enjoy superior viewing with 30 frames per second video. This gives you smoother video images and a better all-round video-chatting experience.
VGA (640 x 480) means around 300,000 pixels are used to create the total image. This VGA resolution ensures sharp images for use in documents, webpages and e-mails.
Enjoy easy webcamming freedom with this handy pivot joint design. Just twist the camera 360° in any direction to film anywhere in your room without moving the webcam at all.
The headset fits conveniently in your ear and the microphone is located on the cord below your mouth for easy recording. Get echo-free video instantly with this handy handset with built-in mic.
The webcam and its software have been designed with all instant messaging services in mind. Add video to Skype, Windows Live Messenger, Yahoo! Messenger, AOL Instant Messenger and other services.
Install your webcam in seconds with the handy Installation Manager. Just follow the easy, step by step instructions and you'll have the webcam set up to match your computer perfectly.
The multifunctional stand makes it easy for you to mount the webcam on any monitor, laptop, notebook or flat surface.
With just one press of this button, your webcam takes a picture automatically. It's a fun way to share your pictures by adding them to e-mails, web pages or documents.
The webcam works with all available free and professional imaging software. Take a snapshot or a still picture from your video and open it with any image program.
