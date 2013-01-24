Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
ZH
1

Notebook webcam

SPC230NC/00
  • Webcam easy Webcam easy Webcam easy
    -{discount-value}

    Notebook webcam

    SPC230NC/00

    Webcam easy

    Webcam easy SPC230 really is so easy. Just plug & play to enjoy video chatting for free using Skype, Windows Live Messenger or other instant messaging services. It’s easy on the eye with high-quality resolution and low light enhancement. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Notebook webcam

    Webcam easy

    Webcam easy SPC230 really is so easy. Just plug & play to enjoy video chatting for free using Skype, Windows Live Messenger or other instant messaging services. It’s easy on the eye with high-quality resolution and low light enhancement. See all benefits

    Webcam easy

    Webcam easy SPC230 really is so easy. Just plug & play to enjoy video chatting for free using Skype, Windows Live Messenger or other instant messaging services. It’s easy on the eye with high-quality resolution and low light enhancement. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Notebook webcam

    Webcam easy

    Webcam easy SPC230 really is so easy. Just plug & play to enjoy video chatting for free using Skype, Windows Live Messenger or other instant messaging services. It’s easy on the eye with high-quality resolution and low light enhancement. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Webcam

      Webcam easy

      Plug & play

      • Easy

      1.3 Mega Pixels resolution (interp.) for extra image quality

      Your webcam gives you 1.3 Mega Pixels (interpolated) for both video and photo resolution. So, you can use it to take high-quality photos that still look great when printed as larger-sized images.

      Smooth image with 30 frames per second video

      Sit back and enjoy superior viewing with 30 frames per second video. This gives you smoother video images and a better all-round video-chatting experience.

      Low light enhancement mode offers better images in low light

      Low light enhancement improves the brightness of the image under low light conditions.

      Rotating body to aim the camera wherever you want

      Enjoy webcamming freedom with a clever rotating body that lets you aim the camera wherever you want. Just twist the camera 360° in any direction to film anywhere in your room without moving the webcam at all.

      Easy set-up and use

      Setting-up and using your webcam is easy as 1-2-3. 1. Install software 2. Plug in camera 3. Video call instantly

      Standalone external microphone gives you recording freedom

      With a separate external microphone, you have the freedom to place it where it best picks up your voice to add high-quality audio to your video chats.

      Compatible with all instant messaging services

      The webcam and its software have been designed with all instant messaging services in mind. Add video to Skype, Windows Live Messenger, Yahoo! Messenger, AOL Instant Messenger and other services.

      Snapshot button lets you take great instant photos

      With just one press of this button, your webcam takes a picture automatically. It's a fun way to share your pictures by adding them to e-mails, web pages or documents.

      Mounts securely on any monitor, laptop or desk

      The multifunctional stand makes it easy for you to mount the webcam securely on top of any monitor, laptop or desk. This design is especially secure and won't move or fall when you're in the middle of a conversation.

      Technical Specifications

      • Mechanics

        Sensor
        VGA CMOS
        Lens maximum aperture
        F:2.8
        Lens view angle
        50 degrees
        Lens construction
        1 element
        White balance
        2600 - 7600 k
        Minimum illuminance
        < 5 lux
        Data format
        RGB
        Colour depth
        24 bit

      • Resolution

        Video resolution
        VGA
        Photo resolution
        VGA
        Interpolated video resolution
        1.3 MP
        Interpolated photo resolution
        1.3 MP
        Maximum frame rate
        30 fps

      • Audio

        Microphone
        External microphone

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        External microphone

      • Additional features

        Snapshot button
        Yes
        On/off activity LED
        Yes

      • Software

        Add video to
        • Skype
        • Windows Live Messenger
        • Yahoo! Messenger
        • AOL Instant Messenger

      • System Requirements

        Operating System
        • Microsoft Windows XP (SP2)
        • Microsoft Windows Vista
        Processor
        Pentium III 500 MHz
        RAM memory
        128 MB RAM
        Hard disk space
        200 MB
        USB
        Free USB port
        CD-ROM or DVD-ROM Drive
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Cable length
        1.5 metre
        Interfacing
        USB 1.1
        Power
        Supplied via USB cable

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        18.7  cm
        Width
        19.2  cm
        Depth
        9.4  cm
        Nett weight
        0.082  kg
        Gross weight
        0.357  kg
        Tare weight
        0.275  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 39589 6
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        40  cm
        Width
        30.1  cm
        Height
        22  cm
        Nett weight
        0.492  kg
        Gross weight
        2.8  kg
        Tare weight
        2.308  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 39590 2
        Number of consumer packagings
        6

      • Dimensions

        Product depth
        75  mm
        Product height
        125  mm
        Product weight (g)
        82 g
        Product width
        35  mm

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.