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  • Front product photograph
  • Main in use photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Main in use photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

Digital Photo Album

SPH8608/12

Rediscover the magic of sharing stories

With a Photo Album, you can rediscover the magic of sharing stories. It's got the power to make someone laugh, cringe, cry or smile -without saying a single word. So go on…pick it up, pass it around.

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Digital Photo Album

Rediscover the magic of sharing stories

  • 20.3cm (8")

  • Touch border control

Auto on/off display at pre-set times for power saving

A timer turns PhotoFrame on and off at the hours you select, reducing energy consumption for the sake of our environment saving up to one third of your PhotoFrame energy costs.

Easy to use battery charging dock

This battery charging dock doubles as a stand as well as a battery charging station. Once fully charged, the frame's built-in battery is good for 2 hours of cordless sharing of photos.

Eco-friendly designed PhotoAlbum

Philips PhotoAlbums are designed and produced according to our EcoDesign principles aimed at minimizing overall environmental impact, through lower power consumption, removal of hazardous substances, lower weight, more efficient packaging and better recyclability.

Technical Specifications

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