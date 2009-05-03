Search terms

Cinema 21:9

TV stand

ST569954/10
    This high quality stand in matching glass and metal finish allows optimal placement in your interior

      Comfortable viewing of your Cinema 21:9 TV

      Matching design with Philips Cinema 21:9

      Matching design with Philips Cinema 21:9

      TV stand that matches the design of the Philips Cinema 21:9

      Convenient 30° swivel

      Convenient 30° swivel for relaxed viewing

      Elegant yet strong metal support

      Elegant yet strong metal support. The TV seems to float, enhancing its design.

      High quality glass top plate

      High quality glass top plate on the stand

      Technical Specifications

        Compatible with
        56PFL9954

      • Design

        Color
        Black

      • Dimensions

        Stand height
        200  mm
        Stand depth
        325  mm
        Stand width
        565  mm
        Box height
        280  mm
        Box depth
        390  mm
        Box width
        660  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        8.5  kg

      • Packaging Data

        Delivered as
        Fully assembled

