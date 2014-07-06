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Discontinued

CareScreen cleaner

SVC1117L/10

Scented Screen Cleaner

Use this safe and effective cleaning fluid with its special microfiber cloth to remove dust, dirt and fingerprints from your portable devices' screens. Its anti-static formula will help to repel dust.

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With lavender flavor

Scented Screen Cleaner

  • Tablet/Smartphone

Safe, drip-free formula

This drip-free formula is easily sprayed on the screen, then wiped off. It is completely drip-free to keep your equipment safe and dry.

Streak-free cleaning fluid

Enjoy a spotless screen with this streak-free cleaning fluid, specially formulated not to leave any kind of residue on your screen.

Lint-free microfiber cloth cleans safely and thoroughly

Safely and thoroughly clean your screen with this lint-free microfiber cloth, designed to eliminate dust, dirt and fingerprints without leaving anything behind.

Technical Specifications

Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 316.9 kB
  • 30 November 2023