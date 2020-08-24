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Discontinued

HDMI cable with Ethernet

SWV5101/59

Experience superior Hi-definition TV

Experience superior Hi-definition TV. High speed HDMI™ delivers the best digital audio and video performance possible with resolutions up to 4x 1080p+ Anti-scratch, anti-fray,abrasion resistance aluminum housing jack & Nylon braiding cable

See all benefits

High Transfer speed up to 18 Gbpsa

Experience superior Hi-definition TV

  • HDMI 2.0

  • 1,5 m

  • Right angle

UHD 2160p (4K)

Supports video resolutions up to 4K or UHD 2160p. This enables your display to rival Digital Cinema systems used in movie theatres.

Metal casing with braided cable

Metal casing with braided finish protects the cable by enhancing durability.

3D experience

Supports all 3D video formats, allowing true 3D home theater and gaming applications.

Technical Specifications

Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet - English

  • PDF file, 168.4 kB
  • 21 July 2026