ProductsSupport
zh/en

All series

  • Primary image
  • Primary image

Discontinued

HDMI cable with Ethernet

SWV5202/59

Experience superior Hi-definition TV

Experience superior Hi-definition TV. High speed HDMI™ delivers the best digital audio and video performance possible with resolutions up to 4x 1080p+

See all benefits

High Transfer speed up to 18 Gbpsa

Experience superior Hi-definition TV

  • HDMI 2.0

  • 2 m

  • Ethernet

3D experience

Supports all 3D video formats, allowing true 3D home theater and gaming applications.

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Allows an HDMI-connected TV with built-in tuner to send digital audio data to a surround audio system, eliminating the need for a separate audio cable.

Flexible PVC jacket

Flexible PVC jacket provided protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

Technical Specifications

Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet - English

  • PDF file, 171.3 kB
  • 21 July 2026