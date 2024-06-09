TAA6709DG/97
Open your ears. Hit your stride.
Go for it with the true wireless open-ear buds that always fit perfectly! A soft, comfy hook keeps these buds in place no matter how you love to move—and the open-ear design means you’ll hear your world as well as your music.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The open-ear design of these earbuds means there's no need to play around with different-sized ear tips. Instead, comfortable ear hooks loop around your ears, and a rubberized anchor at the end of each hook gently grips under the back of your ear for extra security and a fit that won't fail.
Music, audiobooks, podcasts, workout playlist—you'll enjoy good sound with decent bass whatever you're listening to! Each earbud sits securely on the curve of your outer ear and precision drivers direct sound into your ear canal without sealing it, so you'll hear your surroundings while you listen.
Walk in the woods. Run in the rain. An IP55 rating means these open-ear buds don't mind sweat, moisture, or dust—so they'll never give you an excuse to stay on the couch! If you're getting your move on outside, a running light keeps you visible.
You get 7 hours play time from a full charge, and an extra 21 hours from the case. If you need a quick boost, pop the earbuds back in the case for just 5 minutes to get an extra hour. It takes 2 hours to recharge the earbuds fully, and mono mode lets you use one earbud at a time while the other one charges. The case can be charged via USB-C.
There are handy on-ear touch controls for music playback, volume, and calls. Prefer to use the left or right earbud? You can customize how these controls are set up via the Philips Headphones companion app.
Advanced Bluetooth connectivity gives you a more stable connection for seamless streaming, and you can connect to two Bluetooth devices (iOS or Android) at the same time. Enjoy that playlist or listen uninterrupted to your favorite podcast without annoying dips in the sound.
When you're on a call, beamforming mics accurately pick up the sound of your voice while an AI algorithm removes background noise from the world around you. The person you're speaking to will hear you, and not the traffic or the chatter of the people standing next to you!
Use our companion app to soundtrack more than your workouts! Select Soundscapes to listen to nature sounds or instrumental sound baths—perfect for post-workout cooldowns. Or listen to binaural beats to aid relaxation or focus: you can listen to the beats on their own, mixed with your music, or as a background sound in a soundscape.
