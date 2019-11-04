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    Hi-Res Audio wireless over-ear headphone

    TAPH805BK/00

    Control the silence

    Hear your music, not the rain. You can control the Active Noise Canceling function on these wireless over-ear headphones to match your situation. With 30 hours play time plus flexible quick charging, you are covered for the whole trip

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    Hi-Res Audio wireless over-ear headphone

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    See all Noise-cancelling

    Control the silence

    Over-ear wireless active noise canceling headphone

    • 40mm drivers/closed-back
    • Over-ear

    30 hours play time or talk time (25 hours with ANC on)

    On any trip, these headphones are up to the task. A single charge takes just 2 hours. You get 30 hours play time (or talk time) with Active Noise Canceling off, and 25 hours with it on. Two levels of fast charging--Rapid Charge and Quick Charge--give you an extra 2 or 6 hours play time.

    Active Noise Canceling (ANC). Lose yourself, not the music

    Leave it all behind with Active Noise Canceling. Shut off the noise of a train or busy office at the touch of a button. If you're out and about, you can listen to your music and stay tuned to the noise of the street in Awareness Mode.

    Smooth, adjustable headband. Soft ear-cup cushions

    From playlist to podcast, perfectly tuned neodymium acoustic drivers deliver deep bass and clear midrange frequencies. Soft ear-cup cushions cover your whole ear, creating a seal that passively isolates external noise. The headband is light, easily adjustable, and smooth: there'll be no getting these headphones tangled in your hair.

    Flat-folding and compact-folding design. Easy storage

    These wireless headphones boast soft ear-cups that fold neatly in two configurations. You can fold them flat, perfect for storing in your office drawer or the included carrying pouch. Or you can fold them flat and inwards, creating a compact bundle that fits into coat pockets and bags.

    Hi-Res Audio. Hear every detail

    Twinkling pianos. Blistering rock. Whatever you love, Hi-Res Audio headphones let you feel the full impact of every note. When wired to a Hi-Res source, you¡¯ll get the full benefit of lossless audio that¡¯s recorded at a higher sample rate than CDs¡ªfor a brilliantly lifelike performance.

    Touch control. Swipe, tap, and press for easy control

    Control volume by swiping up or down on the ear-housing touch control panel. You can activate or deactivate Active Noise Canceling with a single tap. Or engage Awareness Mode to hear more of the world around you while the music keeps playing. The built-in mic with echo cancellation keeps sound clear when you're talking.

    Voice Assistant. Manage your life on the move

    Manage your life without taking out your phone. A simple touch on the headband activates Voice Assistant. You can ask it to open your calendar, read notifications from your phone, call or send messages to friends, manage playlists, and much more.

    Built-in mic with echo cancellation for clear audio

    No more of those annoying echoes when you are talking on the phone. With our acoustic echo cancellation, you always get a clear, undisturbed connection.

    Rapid charge. Charge for 5 minutes, get 2 hours play

    If you need even more power, just 5 minutes on charge will give you another 2 hours play.

    Quick Charge. Charge for 15 minutes, get 6 hours play

    Two levels of fast charging¡ªRapid Charge and Quick Charge¡ªgive you an extra 2 or 6 hours play time. So you can keep listening Monday to Friday, and beyond.

    40 mm neodymium acoustic drivers. Detailed sound

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    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Frequency range
      7 - 40 000 Hz
      Speaker diameter
      40 mm
      Diaphragm
      PET
      Impedance
      16 Ohm
      Magnet type
      Neodymium
      Maximum power input
      30 mW
      Sensitivity
      90  dB

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth version
      5.0
      Bluetooth profiles
      • A2DP
      • AVRCP
      • HFP
      • Streaming Format: SBC
      Maximum range
      Up to 10  m

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      23.7  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      3
      Width
      22.9  cm
      Gross weight
      2.608  kg
      Height
      26  cm
      GTIN
      1 48 95229 10190 3
      Nett weight
      0.834  kg
      Tare weight
      1.774  kg

    • Convenience

      Call Management
      • Call on Hold
      • Switch between 2 calls
      • Answer/End Call
      • Reject Call
      • Switch between call and music

    • Power

      Battery type
      Li-Polymer
      Rechargeable
      Yes
      Music play time
      30  hour(s)
      Standby time
      160*hr
      Talk time
      30 hr
      Charging time
      2  hour(s)

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      25  cm
      Packaging type
      Box
      Width
      21.5  cm
      Depth
      7  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 10190 6
      Gross weight
      0.75  kg
      Nett weight
      0.278  kg
      Tare weight
      0.472  kg

    • Accessories

      Quick start guide
      Yes
      Audio cable
      Yes
      Travel case
      Yes
      USB cable
      Yes
      Airplane adapter
      Yes

    • Design

      Color
      Black

    • UPC

      UPC
      8 40063 20047 0

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