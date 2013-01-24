Other items in the box
- AC/DC Adaptor
- Warranty Card
Smart sounds
Play music, get the latest news, or even find out how long your cake has left to cook! This mains-powered smart Bluetooth speaker works with Google Assistant, and incorporates a wireless Qi charger and extra USB charge point. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Download the Google Home app to your phone and you can ask this Bluetooth speaker to play music, get the latest news, and more. You can even use the speaker to control your Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices. Far-field mics ensure you'll be heard from anywhere in the room.
A large digital-time display glows behind the fabric surround of this Bluetooth speaker. Key controls are located on the glossy top panel, which also hides a wireless Qi charging pad for your phone. Press for Google Assistant, volume, or play/pause. For older-style phones, there's a USB charging port.
With two 1.5" full-range drivers, plus a passive radiator to boost the bass, this speaker pumps out surprisingly big sound.
You can light it up in the middle of the night thanks to the night-light function: simply press the button on top of the speaker.
Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wirelss on this speaker easily.
