Other items in the box
- 3 sizes ear caps
- USB charging cable
Your sound. Your style.
Music or calls, these sleek-looking true wireless headphones know how to perform. Active Noise Canceling tunes out background noise, and you can personalize the sound using the Philips Headphones app. Take an earbud out to pause the music. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
These true wireless headphones don't just look great-they also let you hear your tunes better when you're on the move. Hybrid Active Noise Canceling reduces external noise, so there's less between you and your music. Awareness Mode lets you bring the world back in.
Enhance the bass. Tone down the treble. The Philips Headphones app puts you in charge of the music you're listening to. Adjust levels yourself or choose from preset sound styles. You can also switch between preset ANC modes with a single tap.
Traveling, working from home, or just relaxing. 8 mm drivers deliver great sound for every track, playlist, and more. If you take an earbud out, the music pauses. Put the earbud back in, and the music starts up again.
Your headphones are ready to pair the instant you take them out of the charging case. Once they're paired, they remember the last device they were paired with. Touch controls on each earbud make it easy to control music, calls, and volume.
Two mics in each earbud focus on the sound of your voice, reducing noise from the world around you. If you're in a quieter place and don't need to block out noise while you're speaking, mono mode lets you use just one earbud to talk.
You get up to 20 hours play time with the charging case, and the headphones will play for 5 hours from a single charge (4.5 hours with ANC). A speedy 15-minute charge gives you an extra hour. It takes two hours to charge the case via USB-C.
The oval-shaped acoustic tube sits comfortably and securely in your ear and maximizes passive noise isolation. You get a choice of silicone ear-tip covers in small, medium, and large, so you always get a comfortable fit.
With an IPX5 rating, these true wireless headphones are resistant to splashing from any direction. They won't mind a little sweat, and you don't need to worry about getting caught out in the rain.
Connectivity
Product dimensions
Packaging dimensions
Outer Carton
Inner Carton
Accessories
Convenience
Power
Sound
Design