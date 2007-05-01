Other items in the box
- 8 QuickFit tap-mounting adapters, PureProtect Alert
WP3861
Better-tasting water made easy
Compact and easy to install water purifier that improves the taste of your drinking and cooking water by removing chlorine and other impurities with silver coated active carbon filter.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The Pure Taste filter removes unpleasant chlorine, bad tastes and smells, as well as large sediment from your tap water, ensuring purer and better tasting water for drinking, cooking and cleaning fruits and vegetables. In addition, the silver-coated active carbon prevents bacteria growth inside the filter, giving you extra safety for your water.
Pure Protect alert is a sticker with the months of the year you can adhere easily to the filter cap. By marking the month of replacement, you can be sure you remember to replace your filter on time, ensuring you endless Pure Taste water.
This compact water purifier has a maximum flow rate of 2 liters per minute, which makes little change to the normal flow rate of unfiltered water. By simply rotating the water selection lever, you also have a choice of either a stream or a spray of unfiltered water or spray of filtered water.
This advanced water purifier comes with a number of tailor-made Quick Fit tap adapters, to help you having an easy and simple installation of your purifier in your tap. Real sense and simplicity.
The advanced Quick Twist filter change mechanism makes changing the filter quick, easy and secure, bringing sense and simplicity to your water purifier.
Purification system
Design specifications
Filter specifications
Input water conditions
General specifications
Sustainability
Country of origin
