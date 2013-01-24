Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
ZH
1

Replacement filter for on tap purifier

WP3961
  • Better-tasting water made easy Better-tasting water made easy Better-tasting water made easy
    -{discount-value}

    Replacement filter for on tap purifier

    WP3961

    Better-tasting water made easy

    Improves the taste of your drinking and cooking water by removing chlorine and other impurities with a silver-coated active carbon system. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: HKD108.00

    Replacement filter for on tap purifier

    Better-tasting water made easy

    Improves the taste of your drinking and cooking water by removing chlorine and other impurities with a silver-coated active carbon system. See all benefits

    Better-tasting water made easy

    Improves the taste of your drinking and cooking water by removing chlorine and other impurities with a silver-coated active carbon system. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: HKD108.00

    Replacement filter for on tap purifier

    Better-tasting water made easy

    Improves the taste of your drinking and cooking water by removing chlorine and other impurities with a silver-coated active carbon system. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all filter

      Better-tasting water made easy

      Pure Taste filter

      • Pure Taste

      Pure Taste filter for cleaner and better tasting water

      The Pure Taste filter removes unpleasant chlorine, bad tastes and smells, as well as large sediment from your tap water, ensuring purer and better tasting water for drinking, cooking and cleaning fruits and vegetables. In addition, the silver-coated active carbon prevents bacteria growth inside the filter, giving you extra safety for your water.

      Hi-flow with maximum rate of 2 liters per minute

      This compact water purifier has a maximum flow rate of 2 liters per minute, which makes little change to the normal flow rate of unfiltered water. By simply rotating the water selection lever, you also have a choice of either a stream or a spray of unfiltered water or spray of filtered water.

      Advanced Quick Twist mechanism for easy filter replacement

      The advanced Quick Twist filter change mechanism makes changing the filter quick, easy and secure, bringing sense and simplicity to your water purifier.

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Water flow rate
        2  l/min
        Water flow rate
        5  °C

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        white
        Product weight
        50  g
        Product dimensions (L x W x H)
        44 x 44 x 90  mm
        Materials
        plastic

      • Purification system

        Chlorine removal
        >80  %
        Turbidity removal
        3000 liters or approx. 1 year

      • Filter specifications

        Filter lifetime
        2000 L or approx. 6 months
        Major filter components
        silver-coated GAC

      • Input water conditions

        Min. input water pressure
        0.7  bar
        Max. input water pressure
        3.5  bar
        Max. input water temperature
        50  °C

      • Country of origin

        Replacement filter
        Japan

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.