Pure water made easy
Advanced filtration system based on hollow fiber membrane and ion exchanger that removes bacteria, harmful organic compounds, chlorine and lead. It improves taste and smell and preserves good minerals in your water. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The Micro X-Clean is multi-filtration system. It consists of a hi-tech hollow-fibre membrane, which contains more than 300 billion micro-pores for the efficient removal of 99.99% of all bacteria, an ion exchanger to remove harmful soluble lead, a fine granular activated carbon to remove the harmful chlorination by-products, harmful industrial pollutants such as volatile organic chemicals, and agricultural pollutants such as the pesticide CAT. It also removes unpleasant chlorine, bad taste and odors. The filter preserves the good minerals in drinking water that are vital for human health.
The advanced Quick Twist filter change mechanism makes changing the filter quick, easy and secure, bringing sense and simplicity to your water purifier.
