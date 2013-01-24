Removes bacteria, soluble lead & harmful organic compounds

The Micro X-Clean is multi-filtration system. It consists of a hi-tech hollow-fibre membrane, which contains more than 300 billion micro-pores for the efficient removal of 99.99% of all bacteria, an ion exchanger to remove harmful soluble lead, a fine granular activated carbon to remove the harmful chlorination by-products, harmful industrial pollutants such as volatile organic chemicals, and agricultural pollutants such as the pesticide CAT. It also removes unpleasant chlorine, bad taste and odors. The filter preserves the good minerals in drinking water that are vital for human health.