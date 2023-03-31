Search terms

EN
ZH

Shaver 5000X series

Wet & dry electric shaver

X5006/00
  • Close shave. Extra skin protection* Close shave. Extra skin protection* Close shave. Extra skin protection*
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause

    Shaver 5000X series Wet & dry electric shaver

    X5006/00

    Close shave. Extra skin protection*

    Minimize skin irritation to look and feel your best every day. Philips 5000X Series with Skin Protect technology is made to give you a close shave with extra skin protection. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: HKD658.00

    Shaver 5000X series Wet & dry electric shaver

    Close shave. Extra skin protection*

    Minimize skin irritation to look and feel your best every day. Philips 5000X Series with Skin Protect technology is made to give you a close shave with extra skin protection. See all benefits

    Close shave. Extra skin protection*

    Minimize skin irritation to look and feel your best every day. Philips 5000X Series with Skin Protect technology is made to give you a close shave with extra skin protection. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: HKD658.00

    Shaver 5000X series Wet & dry electric shaver

    Close shave. Extra skin protection*

    Minimize skin irritation to look and feel your best every day. Philips 5000X Series with Skin Protect technology is made to give you a close shave with extra skin protection. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Series shavers

      Close shave. Extra skin protection*

      With Skin Protect technology

      • SkinGlide Protective Coating
      • 360° Flexing Heads
      • Anti-Corrosion Shaving System
      • PowerCut Blades
      Glides smoothly for less irritation

      Glides smoothly for less irritation

      Shave with comfort. The SkinGlide Protective Coating with 100.000 micro-beads per square centimeter improves gliding by 20%** to minimize skin irritation.

      Keeps optimal skin contact even in difficult areas

      Keeps optimal skin contact even in difficult areas

      The fully flexible shaving head turns 360 to give you optimal skin contact even in difficult areas and catch hairs avoiding excessive pressure peaks to minimize irritation.

      Anti-Corrosion system respects the skin

      Anti-Corrosion system respects the skin

      Our shaver's blades are made from surgical-grade European steel that resists corrosion and prevents the blades from impurities. Hypoallergenic steel is skin friendly.

      Gives a close, smooth and even shave

      Gives a close, smooth and even shave

      Enjoy the long-lasting performance with the 27 self-sharpening PowerCut blades from stainless steel. With 56.000 cutting actions per minute you cut each hair effectively and get a close shave and smooth, even finish every time.

      Shave confidently with ergonomic anti-slip grip

      Shave confidently with ergonomic anti-slip grip

      Take control of your shave. The rounded grip pattern is specially designed so you can hold the shaver in any position without slipping, even under the shower.

      Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

      Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

      Whichever way you prefer to shave, the shaver works with your needs. Make it comfortable and dry, or refreshing and wet. Shave with gel or foam, or under the shower.

      Flips open for easy cleaning

      Flips open for easy cleaning

      You can easily clean the shaver. Just press the One-Touch button to open the shaver head, rinse and go.

      Travel with peace of mind

      Travel with peace of mind

      Ensure your shaver doesn’t run out of battery unexpectedly. Press and hold the on/off LED button for 3 seconds to lock the shaver for travel, so it can't accidentally turn on and drain the battery.

      1-hour charging for 50 minutes shaving, 5-min quick charge

      1-hour charging for 50 minutes shaving, 5-min quick charge

      Get 50 minutes of shaving time from a 1-hour charge, or plug in for instant continuous power. In a hurry? Just 5 minutes of charging gives you enough power for one full shave.

      USB-A charging, adapter not included. Plastic-free pack.

      USB-A charging, adapter not included. Plastic-free pack.

      At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. This packaging is recyclable and comes without any plastic parts. Our ambition is to reduce waste and minimize the number of USB adaptors we put in the market. Should you need an adaptor, please contact us via Consumer Care Center: www.philips.com/support

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Travel and storage
        Protective cap

      • Power

        Run time
        50 minutes
        Charging
        • 1 hour full charge
        • 5 min quick charge
        Battery Type
        Li-ion
        Maximum power consumption
        4.5  W
        Input voltage
        5 V

      • Design

        Color
        Black Metallic/Aquamarine
        Handle
        Ergonomic standing grip
        Shaving heads
        Rounded

      • Service

        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH30
        2-year warranty
        Yes

      • Ease of use

        Display
        • Battery level indicator
        • Travel lock
        Cleaning
        • One-touch open
        • Fully washable
        Wet & Dry
        • Waterproof IPX7
        • Showerproof

      • Skin Protect technology

        Skin Protection
        • SkinGlide Protective Coating
        • Anti-corrosion Shaving System
        Contour following
        360° Flexing head

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          • compared to the Philips S3000 series
          • *compared to coating without beads

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.